Could Tiger Woods be jailed for Florida DUI arrest? Charges and potential penalties after his rollover crash explained

Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested on March 27, 2026, after a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. He was later charged with driving under the influence (DUI), property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

How the crash happened? According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, The crash happened just before 2pm on a narrow two-lane road in Jupiter Island. Police responded to reports of a rollover crash and found a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a Land Rover flipped onto its side.

Sheriff John Budensiek explained what likely happened. "The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," he said in a press conference.

"He tried to move to the side of the road, but it was a small road with no shoulder. As he tried to move, the Land Rover passed at the last moment, swerved to avoid a crash, but hit the back of the trailer."

Even though the crash was serious, Tiger Woods managed to crawl out through the passenger-side window and was not hurt. No one else was injured either.

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What are the charges against him? Woods faces the charges of DUI (Driving Under the Influence), Properly damage and Refusal to Submit to a Lawful Test.

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene here. Mr Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Sheriff Budensiek said. “They did several tests. He did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account.”

Woods took a breathalyzer test which showed “triple zeros,” meaning no alcohol was detected. However, he refused to take a urinalysis test.

“Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test with triple zeros, but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, so he’s been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” Budensiek said.

The sheriff also added, “We know we arrested a high profile figure … but it doesn’t matter who you are. If you break the law, we’re going to follow the law. That’s a really easy path to take.”

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What are the potential penalties? Woods who is 50 was arrested around 3pm and taken to the Martin County jail. Under Florida law, anyone arrested for DUI must remain in jail for eight hours. He was eligible for release on bond around 11pm.

According to USA Today, the charges are misdemeanors. A first DUI conviction in Florida can lead to up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Refusing a lawful test for the first time can result in up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. The penalty for property damage depends on the extent of the damage.