Is Tiger Woods profiting from his latest mugshot? All on ‘blue polo shirt’ after humiliating car crash

The polo shirt that Tiger Woods donned during his car accident and subsequent arrest has completely sold out, as fans hurried to purchase this unusual collector's item. Tiger Woods' mug shot after being arrested

In the hours following the release of his mug, the $125 shirt was rapidly purchased online in all available sizes.

As of early Monday, the polo was no longer listed on the company’s website, as per NY Post.

“I guess that’s one way to market your products…,” stated one social media user.

“I found it right after the news broke, there were only smalls and mediums left,” another wrote.

“They just paid for his lawyer selling these out,” a third person said.

It was not immediately evident how much Woods — whose net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion by Forbes — earns from his clothing line.

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