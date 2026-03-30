Is Tiger Woods profiting from his latest mugshot? All on ‘blue polo shirt’ after humiliating car crash
Tiger Woods' polo shirt from Florida car accident became a popular collector's item and sold out quickly.
The polo shirt that Tiger Woods donned during his car accident and subsequent arrest has completely sold out, as fans hurried to purchase this unusual collector's item.
In the hours following the release of his mug, the $125 shirt was rapidly purchased online in all available sizes.
As of early Monday, the polo was no longer listed on the company’s website, as per NY Post.
“I guess that’s one way to market your products…,” stated one social media user.
“I found it right after the news broke, there were only smalls and mediums left,” another wrote.
“They just paid for his lawyer selling these out,” a third person said.
It was not immediately evident how much Woods — whose net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion by Forbes — earns from his clothing line.
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Tiger Woods arrest
Woods is currently facing charges for driving under the influence, causing property damage, and refusing to comply with a lawful test after he overturned his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday. The 50-year-old was reportedly driving at a “high rate of speed” while attempting to pass a truck that was towing a trailer.
Woods made contact with the trailer and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll onto its side. Fortunately, he was unharmed and was able to exit through the passenger window. However, officers observed "signs of impairment" in Woods' behavior, which was allegedly due to "some type of medication or drug."
“This could have been a lot worse,” Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek stated.
Although he was cleared of alcohol consumption after undergoing a breathalyzer test, Woods declined to provide a urine sample for testing of other substances. Consequently, he was charged and spent eight hours in Martin County Jail before being released.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More