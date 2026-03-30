Tiger Woods' Masters 2026 stint depends on ‘unwritten’ rules after DUI arrest; Augusta still on the cards
The fallout from Tiger Woods’ recent DUI arrest may cost him the 2026 Masters, which begins on April 9. While the 50-year-old is yet to issue a statement and confirm his participation, there are some ‘unwritten’ rules that might come in play.
Woods was released from jail after posting bail. This came hours after his SUV met with an accident on Jupiter Island on Friday. He was charged on suspicion of DUI, his second such charge in six years.
Now, the question is: Will Tiger Woods make it to the 2026 Masters?
No formal deadline
Unlike standard PGA Tour events, the Masters does not require players to officially commit by a fixed deadline. Invitees remain in the field unless they withdraw, meaning Woods could, in theory, decide whether to play just days before the opening round.
That flexibility has precedent. In 2022, Woods waited until the Tuesday of tournament week to confirm his participation following a serious car crash.
Still, there is an expectation, more tradition than rule that players inform Augusta National of their plans well in advance.
Fitness already a concern
Even before the legal situation emerged, Woods’ participation appeared unlikely. While he hinted at progress in his recovery earlier this year, he stopped short of committing to a return.
“I’ve been trying. Just this body is, it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25,” Woods said Tuesday. “It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through, and it’s taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament. I’ve loved being there since I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years.”
Augusta’s ‘unwritten’ standards
The bigger question now revolves around Augusta National’s long-standing but unofficial approach to player conduct.
There is no formal ‘character clause’, yet history suggests the club exercises significant influence behind the scenes. Players dealing with controversies have, at times, stepped away voluntarily, or been quietly encouraged to do so.
Past examples range from broadcasters being removed for controversial remarks to players like Phil Mickelson taking a hiatus amid off-course issues, and Angel Cabrera missing multiple years due to legal troubles without an official suspension.
In 2010, following Woods' personal scandal, then-chairman Billy Payne publicly criticized him.
“It is not simply the degree of his conduct that is so egregious here,” Payne said. “It is the fact that he disappointed all of us, and more importantly, our kids and our grandkids. Our hero did not live up to the standards of the role model we saw for our children.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More