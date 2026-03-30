Tiger Woods' Masters 2026 stint depends on ‘unwritten’ rules after DUI arrest; Augusta still on the cards

The fallout from Tiger Woods’ recent DUI arrest may cost him the 2026 Masters, which begins on April 9. While the 50-year-old is yet to issue a statement and confirm his participation, there are some ‘unwritten’ rules that might come in play.

Woods was released from jail after posting bail. This came hours after his SUV met with an accident on Jupiter Island on Friday. He was charged on suspicion of DUI, his second such charge in six years.

Now, the question is: Will Tiger Woods make it to the 2026 Masters?

No formal deadline Unlike standard PGA Tour events, the Masters does not require players to officially commit by a fixed deadline. Invitees remain in the field unless they withdraw, meaning Woods could, in theory, decide whether to play just days before the opening round.

That flexibility has precedent. In 2022, Woods waited until the Tuesday of tournament week to confirm his participation following a serious car crash.

Still, there is an expectation, more tradition than rule that players inform Augusta National of their plans well in advance.

Fitness already a concern Even before the legal situation emerged, Woods’ participation appeared unlikely. While he hinted at progress in his recovery earlier this year, he stopped short of committing to a return.

“I’ve been trying. Just this body is, it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25,” Woods said Tuesday. “It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through, and it’s taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament. I’ve loved being there since I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years.”

Augusta’s ‘unwritten’ standards The bigger question now revolves around Augusta National’s long-standing but unofficial approach to player conduct.

There is no formal ‘character clause’, yet history suggests the club exercises significant influence behind the scenes. Players dealing with controversies have, at times, stepped away voluntarily, or been quietly encouraged to do so.

Past examples range from broadcasters being removed for controversial remarks to players like Phil Mickelson taking a hiatus amid off-course issues, and Angel Cabrera missing multiple years due to legal troubles without an official suspension.

In 2010, following Woods' personal scandal, then-chairman Billy Payne publicly criticized him.

“It is not simply the degree of his conduct that is so egregious here,” Payne said. “It is the fact that he disappointed all of us, and more importantly, our kids and our grandkids. Our hero did not live up to the standards of the role model we saw for our children.”