Tiger Woods gets Masters 2026 boost after DUI arrest; teammate notes ‘only positive’ in Florida crash
Tiger Woods’s latest car accident and DUI arrest came just days before the 50-year-old golf legend was set to participate in Augusta Masters. However, him playing on April 9 seems unlikely, but a teammate has noted ‘the only positive’ that came from the crash.
This comes as Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek on Friday said that Woods' Land Rover was going at a 'high speed' when it clipped the trailer of a pressure cleaning truck and flipped on its side. The accident took place near the golfer's home on Jupiter Island. In a major relief for fans, it was revealed that Woods was not hurt.
Will Tiger Woods play in the 2026 Masters?
The timing of the accident is particularly significant. Woods had been expected in Augusta, Georgia, on April 5 alongside Fred Ridley to unveil developments at ‘The Patch,’ a municipal course redesigned by his team.
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The visit is days before The Masters begins on April 9.
Ryder Cup decision now in limbo
Beyond Augusta, Woods was also nearing a major career decision. The PGA of America had reportedly set a soft deadline around the Masters for him to decide on accepting the US captaincy for the 2027 Ryder Cup.
While Luke Donald is already confirmed for Europe, Woods had emerged as the leading candidate for the American side. His latest legal troubles, however, have likely put that decision on hold.
Teammate points at ‘only positive’
Woods' TGL teammate Kevin Kisner is simply disappointed after his accident. Appeaing on NBC's Houston Open broadcast, Kisner said: “Very disturbing. He was really working hard on his game, trying to practice and get back in shape. He signed up for the US Senior Open yesterday.”
"He was trying to do anything he could to come back and try and help our TGL team, get ready, hopefully try and play The Masters. Just a really unfortunate incident."
“I guess, Brad, the only positive is that nobody was injured in the incident and we can all move forward and hopefully help him get better.”
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Key details from police investigation
Officials confirmed Woods passed a breathalyzer test, registering no alcohol in his system. However, suspicion shifted toward possible medication or drug impairment after he refused to provide a urine sample, both at the scene and later at the jail.
“He is cooperative, but he was not trying to incriminate himself, so he was careful in what he said and didn't say,” said John Budensiek.
“When it came time again for the test, the urine test at the jail, he stopped that. On scene, we had [Drug Recognition] experts evaluating him and they believed from on scene that he was not impaired with alcohol, but they believe it was some type of medication or drug. And again, at the jail he cooperated with the breathalyzer, and then the urine [test] he wanted no part in.”
“He has a right to refuse that test. There is a statute that he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More