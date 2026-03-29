Why Tiger Woods was banned from driving Kai Trump, Barron even before Florida accident; Vanessa ‘angry’

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI in relation to a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday. He was released after posting bail, but several questions remain. It was revealed on Sunday that the legendary golfer, who is dating Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law Vanessa, has been ‘banned’ from driving the president's grandchildren, including Kai. Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at Riviera Country Club (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Tiger Woods ‘banned’ from driving Trump's grandkids Amid reports surrounding Woods’ relationship with Vanessa, a new detail has emerged regarding the safety protocols involving Donald Trump’s grandchildren. The New York Post cited sources to report that Secret Service agents, not Wood, generally drive the children whenever the golfer is present.

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And this is not something new. The protocol has been followed well before Woods' DUI arrest on Friday. Agents are ‘certainly not letting Tiger Woods, even without the DUI’ drive the kids, the report claimed.

Vanessa shares five children with Donald Trump Jr, including Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, all of whom fall under Secret Service protection. Barron Trump, 20, is the youngest son of the president and First Lady Melania.

Vanessa Trump unhappy with Tiger Meanwhile, it was reported that Woods' relationship with Vanessa has been strained since his arrest. Reports suggest that Vanessa is ‘unhappy’ with her boyfriend.

“She's not happy at all,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest. It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around.”

Read More: ‘Where is Kai Trump?’: Major backlash after Tiger Woods' DUI arrest; Vanessa shares update

“This is a concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he's got to get his s--- together, like right now. He's very apologetic, from what I've heard. [He] wants to fix this.”

Tiger Woods accident details The incident unfolded around 2 PM ET in Jupiter Island. According to Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods attempted to overtake a truck carrying a pressure cleaner on a trailer. His Land Rover clipped the trailer before flipping onto its side and continuing down the road. Both Woods and the truck driver escaped without injuries.

"This could have been a lot worse," said John Budensiek.

Signs of impairment and test results Responding officers reported that Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene. A breathalyzer test ruled out alcohol, but investigators suspected another substance may have been involved.

"They believe it was some type of medication or drug," Budensiek said of the investigators. "... They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests."

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Woods declined to submit to a urine test, leading to additional charges.

“He is cooperative, but he was not trying to incriminate himself, so he was careful in what he said and didn't say.”

Following the crash, Woods was taken into custody and booked at the county jail in Stuart, Florida, around 3 PM ET. He was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

He was later released on bail after completing the mandatory eight-hour holding period.

This is not the first DUI arrest for Tiger Woods. In 2017, he was arrested for DUI in Jupiter Island and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, receiving probation, a fine, and community service.

He was also involved in a serious single-car crash in California in 2021 that left him with multiple leg fractures, an accident that significantly impacted his playing career.

Uncertain future on the course The 15-time major champion is not expected to feature in next month’s Masters Tournament, though he had reportedly registered for the US Senior Open.

Now 50, Woods has also hinted at transitioning toward the Champions Tour as he manages ongoing physical challenges following multiple surgeries.

"I'm trying. Put it that way," Woods said at last month's Genesis Invitational near Los Angeles, when asked about playing again. "The disc replacement has been one thing. ... I've had a fused back and now a disc replacement, so it's challenging.

"And now, I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in and has us thinking about the opportunity to be able to play in a cart. That's something that, as I said, I won't do out here on (in PGA Tour events) because I don't believe in it. But on the Champions Tour, that's certainly (an) opportunity."