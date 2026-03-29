Tiger Woods DUI: Vanessa Trump’s furious first reaction; threatens 'not to stick around' as golf star ‘mortified’

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump had a furious first reaction after the 50-year-old crashed his car in Jupiter Island, Florida. The veteran golfer was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, or for a DUI. Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly been dating since March last year. (X/@NUCLRGOLF)

Vanessa, who was earlier married to President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, and had a child – Kai – with him, was less than thrilled as per the Daily Mail. Woods, who had another DUI case back in 2017, was meanwhile reportedly ‘mortified’ at what had gone down.

The crash took place shortly after 2pm local time near 281 Beach Road on Jupiter Island. Woods was trying to overtake a truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the back of it, causing his Land Rover to roll onto its driver's side. Woods was released after eight hours, as per state law, but not before his mugshot went viral.

The entire ordeal was reportedly embarrassing for Vanessa, 48, and Woods himself. The couple reportedly had a long talk after Woods got back home from jail, the Mail further added.

What Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods said after the accident Vanessa, who had begun dating Woods since last March, was reportedly waiting for him at home when he returned from the Martin County Public Safety Complex.

An insider told the Mail “She's not happy at all,” and added “She's both disappointed and a little bit p***ed, if I'm being honest. It's a definite red flag and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around.”

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Further, the source told the publication “This is a concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he's got to get his s*** together, like right now.”

Speaking of Woods' reaction, the source noted “He's very apologetic, from what I've heard. [He] wants to fix this. He's embarrassed, he's mortified at all this... and this is really humiliating for it to happen again. And Vanessa is embarrassed too. All her friends are like ‘girl, what the hell?’."

“Yeah, expect him to go into treatment soon,” the source further said, and also added “They don't argue very much, and she didn't exactly say that they're fighting, but she's making her feelings abundantly clear. There's no mistaking that this is a big deal to her.”

Woods was not found to have consumed alcohol as per the breathalyzer test, but refused to give a urine sample for test, fueling buzz that the golfer might have been on some medication or drug.