Tiger Woods gets key Masters 2026 update after DUI arrest; ex-staffer says golfer is a ‘terrible driver’

Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges in Florida on Friday. While he was released after eight hours, as per state law, now the focus has shifted to whether he will participate in the upcoming Masters, which will begin on April 9. While the 15-times major champion's team is yet to issue a statement, several insiders have already dropped hints. Tiger Woods hits a practice iron from a grass pad before the TGL finals golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens (AP)

Tiger Woods car crash details Authorities on Friday revealed that the former world number one's Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home at about 2 PM local time. Woods was trying to overtake a truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the back of it, causing his vehicle to roll onto its driver's side.

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Sheriff John Budensiek told a press conference that Woods was not injured. A breathalyzer test returned no trace of alcohol. The 50-year-old, however, refused to submit to a urine test.

Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, all misdemeanor charges.

Trump makes concerning statement President Donald Trump, who is close to Woods, said he had heard about the incident.

"I feel so badly. There was an accident. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man," Trump said. The 79-year-old did not elaborate on his ‘some difficulty’ remark.

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Will Tiger Woods participate in 2026 Masters? Well, as per Trump - No. Even before the crash, the president stated, “I love Tiger, but he won’t be there. He’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it.” Woods recently competed in the TGL Finals with his team, Jupiter Links, where they lost to Los Angeles Golf Club.

His participation raised hopes, but it appears to be for nothing. Tiger Woods has a lifetime Masters eligibility. The legendary golfer said he wants to participate at Augusta National.

However, his health and injuries have been a concern. Friday was the second time Woods has faced DUI charges, having been arrested in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida, later pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Woods was also involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe leg fractures.

His injury history spans more than two decades and includes multiple back surgeries, ACL reconstruction, Achilles tendon ruptures and chronic knee issues, all of which have significantly limited his competitive schedule in recent years.

Read More: Why Tiger Woods refused to give a urine test after Florida car crash; police give details

Insider reveals details Meanwhile, an ex-staffer told The Daily Mail that Tiger Woods is a ‘terrible driver’.

“The guy is a terrible driver…he drives like a bat out of, very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment,” they said.

“I’ve been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don’t seem to care,” the source added.

An insider told the publication that Woods is on ‘tons of pain medication’.

“I know the guy, that’s just not what he does,” the insider explained.They added that Woods did not take the urine test because he has been on ‘tons of pain medication for years’.

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus with 18, and 82 PGA Tour events, a record he shares with Sam Snead.

His major titles include five Masters, three US Opens, three British Opens and four PGA Championships.

Woods spent a record 683 weeks as world number one and is the only player to hold all four major titles at the same time, a feat achieved across the 2000-2001 seasons and known as the "Tiger Slam".

He won the 2000 U.S. Open by 15 strokes, the largest winning margin in major championship history.

(With Reuters inputs)