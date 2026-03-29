‘Where is Kai Trump?’: Major backlash after Tiger Woods' DUI arrest; Vanessa shares update
Following Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest, online backlash arose over headlines questioning Kai Trump's whereabouts. Critics deemed the focus on her as "unnecessary."
A wave of backlash has erupted online after viral headlines questioned the whereabouts of Kai Trump, following Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest. The controversy began after several outlets and users pushed the narrative “Where is Kai Trump?” after Woods was involved in a car crash in Florida.
Amid the growing questions about Kai's whereabouts, Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, has shared a social media update showing the teenager attending the Miami Open.
Read more: Vanessa Trump shares new Kai Trump update after Tiger Woods DUI arrest; 'meeting legends'
Backlash over ‘Where is Kai Trump’ narrative
Social media users and commentators slammed the framing of headlines that spotlighted Kai Trump, calling it “irresponsible” and “unnecessary,” especially given that she was not involved in the incident.
Social media users are of the opinion that the coverage reflected a broader trend of sensationalizing stories by involving high-profile family members, even when they have no connection to the event.
“Journalists finding a way to put the Trump name in every headline,” an X user wrote under the New York Post headline supporting the narrative.
Another user on X sarcastically replied, “I was also miles away during his crash. Almost like neither of us had anything to do with it.”
The Spun claims that the New York Post's headline was only inspired by the bond between Woods and her mother, Vanessa Trump.
Read more: 'Vanessa Trump was not…': First reactions to Tiger Woods' Florida car crash
Vanessa Trump shares update amid Woods' DUI arrest
The picture of Kai Trump smiling with young professional golfer Allan Kournikova and Jason Stacy, who coaches the world's best tennis singles star Aryna Sabalenka, at the prestigious tennis tournament, was shared on social media by Vanessa Trump.
Moreover, multiple news reports also confirmed that Kai Trump was attending the Miami Open in Florida at the time of Woods’ crash. She was spotted engaging with players and spectators, including showing support for tennis star Aryna Sabalenka during the tournament.
On Friday, she shared a picture of herself and Sabalenka on her story with the caption, "So much fun watching @arynasabalenka."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More