‘Where is Kai Trump?’: Major backlash after Tiger Woods' DUI arrest; Vanessa shares update

A wave of backlash has erupted online after viral headlines questioned the whereabouts of Kai Trump, following Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest. The controversy began after several outlets and users pushed the narrative “Where is Kai Trump?” after Woods was involved in a car crash in Florida. Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, Jr., and Kai Trump, their daughter, arrive to attend the wedding of Dan Scavino (AFP)

Amid the growing questions about Kai's whereabouts, Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, has shared a social media update showing the teenager attending the Miami Open.

Read more: Vanessa Trump shares new Kai Trump update after Tiger Woods DUI arrest; 'meeting legends'

Backlash over ‘Where is Kai Trump’ narrative Social media users and commentators slammed the framing of headlines that spotlighted Kai Trump, calling it “irresponsible” and “unnecessary,” especially given that she was not involved in the incident.

Social media users are of the opinion that the coverage reflected a broader trend of sensationalizing stories by involving high-profile family members, even when they have no connection to the event.

“Journalists finding a way to put the Trump name in every headline,” an X user wrote under the New York Post headline supporting the narrative.

Another user on X sarcastically replied, “I was also miles away during his crash. Almost like neither of us had anything to do with it.”

The Spun claims that the New York Post's headline was only inspired by the bond between Woods and her mother, Vanessa Trump.

Read more: 'Vanessa Trump was not…': First reactions to Tiger Woods' Florida car crash

Vanessa Trump shares update amid Woods' DUI arrest The picture of Kai Trump smiling with young professional golfer Allan Kournikova and Jason Stacy, who coaches the world's best tennis singles star Aryna Sabalenka, at the prestigious tennis tournament, was shared on social media by Vanessa Trump.

Moreover, multiple news reports also confirmed that Kai Trump was attending the Miami Open in Florida at the time of Woods’ crash. She was spotted engaging with players and spectators, including showing support for tennis star Aryna Sabalenka during the tournament.

On Friday, she shared a picture of herself and Sabalenka on her story with the caption, "So much fun watching @arynasabalenka."