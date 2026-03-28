Tiger Woods health update: Insider reveals why golf legend refused urine test after Florida crash

Tiger Woods was released on bail late Friday, after getting arrested for suspected DUI in Jupiter Island, Florida. The 50-year-old spent the mandatory eight hours in custody following a car accident near his home at around 2 PM ET. According to authorities, the golfer was driving at ‘high speeds’ on a residential road when he attempted to overtake a truck pulling a trailer.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the vehicle clipped the trailer before flipping onto its side. Woods managed to crawl out of the car on his own and was not injured. Officials said he showed ‘signs of impairment’ at the scene and appeared lethargic.

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Breathalyzer, refusal, and charges Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test, which showed no presence of alcohol. However, he refused to take a urine test, a decision that carries a separate charge under Florida law.

Authorities believe impairment may have been linked to medication or drugs, though no definitive conclusion can be made.

The sheriff said Woods was 'cooperative, but he's not trying to incriminate himself'. He noted that the legendary golfer has the right to refuse the urine test and that authorities ‘will never get definitive results with what he was impaired on’.

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Insider shares health details A source told Daily Mail that Tiger Woods did not refuse to take the test because of illegal drugs. He has been on other medications.

“I know the guy, that’s just not what he does,” the source said. “He has been on tons of pain medication for years.”

Jail stay and release Under Florida law, Woods was required to remain in custody for at least eight hours before being eligible for release. He was later freed on bail the same evening.

During his time in custody, officials ensured his safety by isolating him from other inmates.

“He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did,” Budensiek said. “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”

Trump reacts to incident President Donald Trump, who has a personal connection to Woods, reacted to the news while speaking in Miami.

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty,” Trump said. “Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man. But, some difficulty.”

Not the first DUI case This marks the second time Woods has faced DUI-related charges not involving alcohol. In 2017, he was found asleep behind the wheel and later said he had taken a mix of prescription medications. He ultimately pleaded guilty to reckless driving in that case.

Friday’s crash is another addition to a series of vehicle incidents involving Woods, including a serious 2021 accident in Los Angeles that left him with severe leg injuries and nearly resulted in amputation.

His career has also been impacted by multiple surgeries, including repeated back procedures and a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2025.

The arrest comes at a critical time as Woods weighs a potential return to competition ahead of the Masters in April. He had recently made a brief comeback appearance in his indoor TGL league after months away from action.