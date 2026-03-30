Tiger Woods doesn't want to hire a driver even after fourth car crash, here's why
Tiger Woods has opted not to use a driver due to privacy concerns. He believes he is fit to drive despite past incidents, including a 2017 arrest.
Tiger Woods has declined to employ a driver throughout the years because of privacy issues, as stated in a recent report. The professional golfer faced charges for driving under the influence following a rollover accident involving his Land Rover SUV in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday.
Woods declined to undergo a urinalysis following the incident, as stated by Budensiek, who mentioned that the allegations are classified as misdemeanors.
According to Budensiek, a Florida law mandates that any person arrested for DUI must stay in custody for a minimum of eight hours. Woods was released from the Martin County Jail late Friday night, just hours after being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
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Insider reveals why Tiger Woods has not hired any driver
The sportsman “does not want” anyone to monitor him or be aware of his activities, a source informed People on Sunday, just two days following Woods' most recent DUI arrest.
The insider further told People that the 50-year-old “thinks he is fine to drive.”
Tiger Woods' history of arrests
Before this incident, Woods was arrested in 2017 after being discovered asleep at the wheel with his engine still running.
His DUI charge was subsequently reduced to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement, with Woods explaining his actions as an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
“I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions,” he has said in a statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.”
Woods endured a nearly fatal car accident in February 2021 in California while traveling at over 80 mph in a 45 mph speed limit area.
Alongside experiencing emergency surgery and several months of rehabilitation, he underwent multiple surgical procedures in the following years to address issues related to his ankle and back pain.
Another significant incident involving Woods occurred in 2009 when he collided with a fire hydrant located in a neighbor's yard.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More