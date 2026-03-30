Tiger Woods doesn't want to hire a driver even after fourth car crash, here's why

Tiger Woods has declined to employ a driver throughout the years because of privacy issues, as stated in a recent report. The professional golfer faced charges for driving under the influence following a rollover accident involving his Land Rover SUV in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday. Tiger Woods faces DUI charges and has opted against using a driver for privacy. Following his arrest in Florida, he was released after eight hours. (X/@NUCLRGOLF)

Woods declined to undergo a urinalysis following the incident, as stated by Budensiek, who mentioned that the allegations are classified as misdemeanors.

According to Budensiek, a Florida law mandates that any person arrested for DUI must stay in custody for a minimum of eight hours. Woods was released from the Martin County Jail late Friday night, just hours after being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

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Insider reveals why Tiger Woods has not hired any driver The sportsman “does not want” anyone to monitor him or be aware of his activities, a source informed People on Sunday, just two days following Woods' most recent DUI arrest.

The insider further told People that the 50-year-old “thinks he is fine to drive.”

Tiger Woods' history of arrests Before this incident, Woods was arrested in 2017 after being discovered asleep at the wheel with his engine still running.

His DUI charge was subsequently reduced to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement, with Woods explaining his actions as an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

“I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions,” he has said in a statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.”

Woods endured a nearly fatal car accident in February 2021 in California while traveling at over 80 mph in a 45 mph speed limit area.

Alongside experiencing emergency surgery and several months of rehabilitation, he underwent multiple surgical procedures in the following years to address issues related to his ankle and back pain.

Another significant incident involving Woods occurred in 2009 when he collided with a fire hydrant located in a neighbor's yard.