Tiger Woods arrest: Bizarre ‘Sun Day Red’ t-shirt detail surface as inner circle reacts to Florida DUI car crash

Fresh details have emerged about Tiger Woods' recent DUI arrest in Florida, as reports suggest members of his inner circle are upset and concerned about the fallout. Tiger Woods raising concerns among his inner circle after a DUI arrest in Florida, about his reputation as his signature 'Sun Day Red' shirt gained attention (AP)

Additionally, according to the Daily Mail, reports of what he was wearing at the time of the incident have caused a wave among his fans. Woods was wearing a “Sun Day Red” shirt, his apparel brand, when he was arrested following a crash that led to suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods, 50, flipped his own Range Rover SUV onto its side and clipped the back of a trailer at high speed, leading to his arrest for DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a urine test.

Read more: Tiger Woods' Masters 2026 stint depends on ‘unwritten’ rules after DUI arrest

‘Sun Day Red’ detail adds to Tiger Woods' fortune “Sun Day Red,” Woods’ signature clothing line, has been a major focus of his post-competition business ventures. The incident has also impacted the brand’s visibility, as images and reports of the arrest circulated widely across social media platforms.

Fans raced to Tiger Woods' website to purchase the now-famous blue polo shirt he was wearing when he was arrested for DUI, and it sold out. Woods' shirt is more closely visible in his mugshot, where he is wearing full golf gear, including a blue polo shirt from his own Sun Day Red line.

According to the Daily Mail, every available size of the blue polo completely sold out on the site.

Woods donned the $125 The Cosmic Blue polo on Friday. The polo is also available in a unique 'Feisty Flamingo' color. The blue is currently sold out in all five sizes, but the flamingo hue is available on the internet in every size, from small to 2XL.

Read more: Why Tiger Woods was banned from driving Kai Trump, Barron even before DUI arrest

Tiger Woods inner circle upset over incident: “…needs to get real” Separately, a report by People states that individuals close to Woods are frustrated and concerned for him. They described the situation as a setback for the golfer’s reputation and ongoing professional commitments.

Sources cited in the report say those within his inner circle had hoped Woods had moved past such controversies, particularly after years of personal and professional rebuilding.

The source told People, “He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health. He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real.”

The source added, “Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, 'You're 50 years old and need to act like it.'”