Tiger Woods to quit golf after DUI arrest? ‘He’s got demons going on'

While colleagues of Tiger Woods state that he must confront repercussions after his DUI arrest in Florida following a rollover incident, the golf legend is now facing calls to retire his golf clubs. Tiger Woods' DUI arrest prompts discussions about his future in golf. Former professionals urge him to reflect on his personal challenges and consider stepping away from the sport, emphasizing the need for accountability. (AP)

Former PGA golfer Mark Lye stated during Saturday's episode of Fox & Friends Weekend that there must be some accountability for the five-time Masters champion, whom he referred to as a "gift to golf."

“I’m just wondering where that discipline that he’s learned to convey on the golf course is [going to] take hold in his personal life,” Lye added. “He’s got demons going on.”

Lye further pointed out that professional golf and athlete contracts frequently include "morals clauses," expressing concern that if they do not take action against him, his issues may escalate.

“25 years of great golf can be erased in a heartbeat,” he remarked, conveying his relief that Woods emerged unscathed from the rollover accident on Friday.

Also Read: Vanessa Trump issues final ‘ultimatum’ to Tiger Woods after shocking car crash, DUI arrest: ‘she’s not going to…’

Tiger Woods should hang up his golf clubs, says former golf pro In an interview on Friday, retired golf pro Brandel Chamblee asked, “Why would he need to play golf anymore?" adding that “I think he should probably ask himself that. Consider not playing golf anymore.”

In reference to his past injuries, Chamblee emphasised that Woods has a track record of challenging himself to reach his physical limits.

"Those surgeries and injuries come along with prescribed pain medication. And unless you’ve had your head in the sand for the last 20 to 30 years, you can connect the dots to the pain mediation and the addiction to the pain medication.”\

Chamblee reiterated that he was not conjecturing about what substances may have been present in Woods' system during his DUI incident, saying that “We have to let the facts play out.”

Will Tiger Woods retire? However, there is no clarity regarding Woods' next steps and he is yet to provide any response over calls to retire after DUI arrest.

Tiger Woods arrested Woods was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while impaired after his automobile overturned in an accident in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday.

Despite reportedly exhibiting "signs of impairment," the PGA golfer’s breathalyzer results were negative, as per law enforcement officials.

However, Woods was apprehended after he declined to undergo a urinalysis test, resulting in charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test.

His mugshot depicted him with bloodshot eyes before he was released a few hours later.

Woods has a history of being arrested for driving under the influence of prescription medications, including an incident in 2009 when he crashed his vehicle in a neighbor’s yard while having sleeping pills in his system.