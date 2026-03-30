Tiger Woods to quit golf after DUI arrest? ‘He’s got demons going on'
Tiger Woods faces pressure to retire from golf after his DUI arrest following a rollover accident in Florida.
While colleagues of Tiger Woods state that he must confront repercussions after his DUI arrest in Florida following a rollover incident, the golf legend is now facing calls to retire his golf clubs.
Former PGA golfer Mark Lye stated during Saturday's episode of Fox & Friends Weekend that there must be some accountability for the five-time Masters champion, whom he referred to as a "gift to golf."
“I’m just wondering where that discipline that he’s learned to convey on the golf course is [going to] take hold in his personal life,” Lye added. “He’s got demons going on.”
Lye further pointed out that professional golf and athlete contracts frequently include "morals clauses," expressing concern that if they do not take action against him, his issues may escalate.
“25 years of great golf can be erased in a heartbeat,” he remarked, conveying his relief that Woods emerged unscathed from the rollover accident on Friday.
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Tiger Woods should hang up his golf clubs, says former golf pro
In an interview on Friday, retired golf pro Brandel Chamblee asked, “Why would he need to play golf anymore?" adding that “I think he should probably ask himself that. Consider not playing golf anymore.”
In reference to his past injuries, Chamblee emphasised that Woods has a track record of challenging himself to reach his physical limits.
"Those surgeries and injuries come along with prescribed pain medication. And unless you’ve had your head in the sand for the last 20 to 30 years, you can connect the dots to the pain mediation and the addiction to the pain medication.”\
Chamblee reiterated that he was not conjecturing about what substances may have been present in Woods' system during his DUI incident, saying that “We have to let the facts play out.”
Will Tiger Woods retire?
However, there is no clarity regarding Woods' next steps and he is yet to provide any response over calls to retire after DUI arrest.
Tiger Woods arrested
Woods was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while impaired after his automobile overturned in an accident in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday.
Despite reportedly exhibiting "signs of impairment," the PGA golfer’s breathalyzer results were negative, as per law enforcement officials.
However, Woods was apprehended after he declined to undergo a urinalysis test, resulting in charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test.
His mugshot depicted him with bloodshot eyes before he was released a few hours later.
Woods has a history of being arrested for driving under the influence of prescription medications, including an incident in 2009 when he crashed his vehicle in a neighbor’s yard while having sleeping pills in his system.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More