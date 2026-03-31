Tiger Woods ‘worried’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren breaks silence after DUI arrest
Following Tiger Woods' DUI arrest and car crash, ex-wife Elin Nordegren expresses concern for his well-being.
Elin Nordegren, the former spouse of Tiger Woods, is said to be “worried” about him following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. The renowned US golfer was apprehended and taken to a police station after his Land Rover rolled over on Friday afternoon in Florida.
At the age of 50, he has been released on bail after facing additional charges of property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test. Although no injuries occurred as a result of the crash, Woods had to exit the vehicle through the passenger door after it came to rest on its side.
According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, the 15-time Major champion exhibited “signs of impairment” and declined to provide a urine sample.
Also Read: Tiger Woods doesn't want to hire a driver even after fourth car crash, here's why
Tiger Woods' ex-wife breaks silence
Woods' ex-wife Nordegren has expressed concern after this latest incident in a series of driving-related issues.
"The kids are close with Tiger, so of course Elin cares too,” an insider told People. “She wants him to be well. Both kids are great and love spending time with their dad. Elin's concerned that he had another car crash and got arrested.”
According to the source, “His recovery from the crash [in 2021] in California was brutal" and “[Elin] just wants him to make the best choices for himself. It's about his health and being there for the kids."
Tiger Woods' past arrests
Woods met with a crash in 2017 when it was discovered that he had sleeping pills in his system. In 2017, he faced DUI charges after being found asleep at the wheel, which he attributed to “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication.”
In 2021, he was fortunate to survive a crash involving his SUV, which occurred at speeds exceeding 80mph near Los Angeles. He sustained serious injuries, including multiple injuries to his legs and ankles, to the extent that Woods later disclosed that surgeons had contemplated amputation.
Woods experienced a significant downfall in 2009 when it was discovered that he had sleeping pills in his system.
Woods and Nordegren divorce
Woods and Swedish model Nordegren, 46, finalized their divorce in 2010 and are the parents of daughter Sam, 18, and son Charlie, 17. Currently, the golfer is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More