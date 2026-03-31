Tiger Woods ‘worried’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren breaks silence after DUI arrest

Elin Nordegren, the former spouse of Tiger Woods, is said to be “worried” about him following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. The renowned US golfer was apprehended and taken to a police station after his Land Rover rolled over on Friday afternoon in Florida. Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after a car accident in Florida. Elin Nordegren worries about his health and choices for the sake of their kids. (AP)

At the age of 50, he has been released on bail after facing additional charges of property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test. Although no injuries occurred as a result of the crash, Woods had to exit the vehicle through the passenger door after it came to rest on its side.

According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, the 15-time Major champion exhibited “signs of impairment” and declined to provide a urine sample.

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Tiger Woods' ex-wife breaks silence Woods' ex-wife Nordegren has expressed concern after this latest incident in a series of driving-related issues.

"The kids are close with Tiger, so of course Elin cares too,” an insider told People. “She wants him to be well. Both kids are great and love spending time with their dad. Elin's concerned that he had another car crash and got arrested.”

According to the source, “His recovery from the crash [in 2021] in California was brutal" and “[Elin] just wants him to make the best choices for himself. It's about his health and being there for the kids."

Tiger Woods' past arrests Woods met with a crash in 2017 when it was discovered that he had sleeping pills in his system. In 2017, he faced DUI charges after being found asleep at the wheel, which he attributed to “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication.”

In 2021, he was fortunate to survive a crash involving his SUV, which occurred at speeds exceeding 80mph near Los Angeles. He sustained serious injuries, including multiple injuries to his legs and ankles, to the extent that Woods later disclosed that surgeons had contemplated amputation.

Woods experienced a significant downfall in 2009 when it was discovered that he had sleeping pills in his system.