Vanessa Trump 'in love' with Tiger Woods but dealing with his 'really confining' pain: Report

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on March 27 near Jupiter Island, Florida, after which he was arrested and charged with DUI and other charges. Now, as the dust begins to settle, attention has turned to the woman standing by his side through it all, his girlfriend.

Vanessa Trump is 48 and Tiger Woods is 50 and they have been dating for over a year. Despite the difficulties surrounding Woods, sources tell People that the couple remain firmly together.

"Vanessa and Tiger are in love," an insider in Florida tells People. "She is very supportive of his golf endeavors because despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger's life."

The couple's shared connection to golf appears to be a major foundation of their relationship. "They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense," the source adds.

Golf also connects their families. Woods’ son Charlie Axel plays the sport and he also has a daughter, Sam Alexis with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Vanessa’s children are also involved in golf. She shares daughters Kai and Chloe and sons Donald III, Tristan and Spencer with her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.

Beyond their love of golf, sources say Vanessa has settled naturally into Woods' world, largely because their lives outside the relationship look remarkably similar.

"Vanessa has settled right into their dating life due to the similarities in their current situations with kids, great weather out their door, golf in their lives, and school projects for their kids," an insider tells People.

Also Read: Tiger Woods doesn't want to hire a driver even after fourth car crash, here's why

Dealing with injuries and challenges Woods has gone through several health issues, including his seventh back surgery last fall and a ruptured Achilles tendon a year ago. Because of this, he can sometimes be “difficult to be around,” according to People.

“She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for so she isn’t around it all the time,” said insider.

“She is happy with him and any issues they have are not about her. It’s dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at some times is really confining," they added.

Woods returned to golf just three days before his recent arrest. The same source says that if he decides to play in The Masters this year, “which is doubtful, Vanessa would support his decision.”

“She does all she can but some of it is out of her hands,” the insider adds.

Also Read: Tiger Woods to quit golf after DUI arrest? ‘He’s got demons going on'

Woods’ rollover crash Woods was involved in a rollover crash around 2pm on March 27 on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island. He was charged with DUI with property damage. He was not injured, arrested and later released the same day from the Martin County Jail.

At a press conference, Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods appeared “lethargic” after the crash, which he said he “believe[s] was due to impairment.” Woods passed a breathalyzer test, showing no alcohol in his system, but refused a urinalysis test that could check for drugs or medications.

Authorities believe he may have been impaired by “medication or another substance,” as no drugs or alcohol were found in his vehicle.