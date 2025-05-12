Kristi Noem’s honorary degree sparks protest, faces ‘humiliation’ with Indian student Priya Saxena's befitting reply

Priya Saxena, an Indian student who has been the target of Donald Trump's Homeland Security head Kristi Noem, received thunderous applause from the audience as she arrived at the stage during her graduation ceremony at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. Kristi Noem also gave the DSU administration credit for training students to be more resilient in the cybersecurity field.

For the past one month, Noem's Department of Homeland Security has attempted to deport Saxena, using a four-year-old misdemeanor conviction for refusing to yield to flashing yellow lights as justification for removing her from the US.

Know about Saxena's degrees and protest against Noem

Saxena received two degrees from South Dakota Mines -- a master's degree in chemical engineering and a doctorate in chemical and biological engineering.

According to The Daily Mail, Noem endured the “ultimate humiliation” as Saxena earned an honorary degree in South Dakota on Saturday. Interestingly, Noem, too, got an honorary degree from Dakota, but she failed to garner any cheers as some protestors heckled her.

The demonstrators gathered to protest against her work as the Secretary of Homeland Security, which included spearheading the Trump administration's efforts to implement the largest mass deportation program in the country.

Saxena has a student visa was until 2027, allowing her to stay in the United States.

Priya Saxena sued Noem

Saxena sued Noem to stop the deportation attempts, claiming that she had made public the misdemeanor charge when applying for her visa and that it was not a deportable offense. She also requested a restraining order.

Saxena's suit reportedly states that she “has not been involved in any political activity, has not attended any demonstrations, and has not made any statements about controversial public matters.”

A judge decided in Saxena's favor earlier this month, issuing an order that prevented the government from terminating her visa until a hearing on May 13. This allowed Saxena to get the degree she had been working toward for five years.

While the legal process still going on, Noem and her agency were temporarily prohibited from affecting Saxena's freedom or moving her outside of the District of South Dakota.

Kristi Noem's speech at Dakota State University

Kristi Noem's alma institution, Dakota State University, awarded her an honorary degree in public service. She studied political science at the campus.

“This school is a special little place in the United States of America,” Noem asserted. “Things happen here that you can’t get anywhere else.”

“What you have to offer the world as an individual will be incredibly impactful and special and utilized far into the future,” she said.

Taking to X, she also extended her good wishes to the graduates of Dakota State University.