Kristi Noem's purse containing sensitive documents stolen in DC; Here's what all was inside it

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was taken away Sunday night at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. Kristi Noem, secretary of Homeland Security(REUTERS)

Citing three sources, including two from enforcement officials, CBS News reported that Noem's purse contained several private and sensitive items, including her driver's license, passport, DHS access badge, checks, and approximately $3,000 in cash.

Kristi Noem's purse stolen: Secret Service launches investigation

Following the incident, the Secret Service identified a White male suspect who was apparently sporting a medical mask during the theft. He was seen in a security camera footage from the eatery.

Noem was dining at Capitol Burger, a well-known and crowded place close to the downtown area of Washington, DC. According to two people acquainted with the situation, her purse was pressed against her foot beneath her seat.

The purse did not include Noem's cell phone, but it did contain credit cards, cosmetics, and prescription drugs.

Also Read: Here's how Hamas, Iran, Palestine reacted to Pope Francis' death: ‘We lost a faithful friend’

In order to find the perpetrator, the Secret Service has opened an investigation. The probe will try to identify the suspected offender by utilizing stolen goods and security footage that the restaurant has given. According to several law enforcement authorities, personnel of the Secretary of Homeland Security's team were positioned at the eatery at the time of the incident. She also gets round the clock Secret Service protection.

Noem's whole family, including her kids and grandkids, was in town, and according to a person close to her. She was spending the cash withdrawal for dinner and to gift Easter presents to her loved ones.

Authorities have not revealed the suspect's name and identity so far.

Kristi Noem warns gangbangers

The 53-year-old Noem, a former South Dakota governor, has been in charge of DHS since January. She has been in the media limelight, especially for the ongoing raids on illegal immigrants.

She visited El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center megaprison complex last month and issued a warning to gangbangers attempting to enter the US illegally that they would end themselves in the infamously harsh facility.

Noem's role as DHS secretary is to manage border security, one of President Trump's top goals for his second term.