Here's how Hamas, Iran, Palestine reacted to Pope Francis' death: ‘We lost a faithful friend’

Hamas and Palestine on Monday reacted to the death of Pope Francis, who reiterated his call for an immediate Gaza ceasefire in an Easter Sunday message. Pope Francis flanked by Israel's then President Shimon Peres, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during an evening of peace prayers in the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)

In a statement, Hamas lauded Pope's staunch opposition to the war and unshakable support for the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and acts of genocide

“Today, the world mourns the passing of a prominent global religious figure, His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, who dedicated his papacy to fostering interfaith dialogue and promoting peace across the globe,” stated Basem Naim, a spokesperson for Hamas.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas remembered Pope Francis as a “faithful friend” of the Palestinian people.

“Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights,” Abbas said, stressing that Pope Francis “recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican.”

Iran recalls Pope Francis humanitarian support

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also sent a condolence message, highlighting the late pope's humanitarian ideals and dedication to justice and peace.

Pezeshkian offered condolences to Pope Francis's supporters and Catholics around the world in his statement. “I offer condolences on the passing of Pope Francis to all Catholics worldwide and his followers,” stated Pezeshkian in a statement. “Pope Francis dedicated his life to promoting Christ's teachings of peace, justice, freedom, and interfaith dialogue.”

Also Read: JD Vance's meeting with Pope Francis before his death sparks conspiracy theories, fumed netizens ask ‘What did you do?’

The Iranian president also emphasized the humanitarian position of Pope Francis. “Among the highlights of his life and leadership were his humanitarian positions against anti-human behaviors in the world, especially his explicit positions and condemnation of the Israeli regime's genocide in Gaza, and the demand to end the killing of innocent Palestinian women and children.”

In November 2024, Francis called for a thorough investigation into claims of genocide in the Strip. Israel launched its war against Hamas after its launched an onslaught on the former's soil in October 2023.

What was Pope Francis' Easter message?

Earlier this year, Pope Francis spent weeks in the hospital before his death. The Vatican confirmed his death on Monday following his public appearance on Easter Sunday.

In his Easter message, Pope called the situation in Gaza “dramatic and deplorable.” He denounced what he described as a “worrisome” global trend of antisemitism and urged the terrorist group Hamas to free its remaining hostages.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings ... of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” he said in his message.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace,” the Pope added.