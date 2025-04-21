Pope Francis dies: What was his last message to the world?

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff, often called the pope of the slums due to his concern for the poor and critique of capitalism, died on Monday at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness. Pope Francis gestures as he delivers his Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 17, 2013.(AP)

As the world grieves Pope Francis's passing today, his final Easter message, which pleaded for peace and freedom, now stands as a profound farewell to the world.

Released on Sunday, on the occasion of Easter, from the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, where Catholics and Orthodox celebrated Easter together this year, his message called for the end of the Ukraine war and peace in the entire world.

Pope Francis' last message for peace in Ukraine

"There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others. Nor is peace possible without true disarmament! The requirement that every person provide for their defence must not turn into a race to rearmament," Pope Francis said in his Easter message.

"May the risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace, and encourage all parties involved to pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace," said Pope.

Pope prayed for the people of Myanmar and Sudan

"During this time, let us not fail to assist the people of Myanmar, plagued by long years of armed conflict, who, with courage and patience, are dealing with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Sagaing, which caused the death of thousands and great suffering for the many survivors, including orphans and the elderly," the message read.

"We pray for the victims and their loved ones, and we heartily thank all the generous volunteers carrying out the relief operations. The announcement of a ceasefire by various actors in the country is a sign of hope for the whole of Myanmar," he added.

“May the risen Christ, our hope, grant peace and consolation to the African peoples who are victims of violence and conflict, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Sudan and South Sudan,” the Pope prayed.

Pope Francis death

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday.

He was 88 and had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.