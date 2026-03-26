Kristi Noem slammed over photos with Corey Lewandowski at new job amid affair allegations; 'girl what is you doing'
Kristi Noem was ousted as Secretary of DHS amid a row over allegations of an affair with Corey Lewandowski, and the two were spotted together again.
Kristi Noem has been facing a fresh round of flak after new photos of her with Corey Lewandowski surfaced online. Noem was ousted from her job as Secretary of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid allegations of an affair with Lewandowski, who was her advisor at the last job. Notably, Noem has been married to husband Bryon since 1992.
Noem has begun her tour in her new capacity. She is set to wrap up a tour of Western Hemisphere nations in her new job as the U.S. envoy to a coalition against drug cartels, as per Reuters. She met with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa as part of her Shield of the Americas role, and was awarded an order of merit.
Photos from her meeting with the Guyana President, meanwhile, began to grab eyeballs online as many saw Lewandowski seated right next to Noem. In many people's minds this was a direct sign of their ongoing affair.
“Kristi Noem held a meeting with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials to reaffirm the enduring U.S.-Guyana partnership. Their discussions focused on joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security,” the US Embassy in Guyana wrote, sharing the photos, and many began commenting about Lewandowski online.
Kristi Noem-Corey Lewandowski photos spark reactions
Television personality Meghan McCain was among the people quick to react to the photos. “Kristi Noem - you brought Corey Lewendowski with you to Guyana after just being fired from your last job after being asked in front of congress if you're in an unprofessional relationship with him.…GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING?!?,” she wrote on X.
Also Read | Kristi Noem's husband Bryon vs Corey Lewandowski: Who is richer? A look their wealth and income
A DailyMail reporter remarked “Kristi Noem and her reported lover Cory Lewandowski are literally inseparable...”.
Yet another person said “So, Kristi Noem took her lover Corey Lewandowski along to her new appointment? This is getting ridiculous.” In a similar vein, a person noted “Kristi Noem keeps her lover Corey Lewandowski close by her side for first appearance in new job after she was fired at DHS Kristi Noem kept her alleged lover Corey Lewandowski close at hand…”.
Notably, neither Noem nor Lewandowski have acknowledged allegations about their affair. Despite allegations, Noem's ouster from the DHS post came after an embattled period which saw the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents. Lewandowski was also removed from his DHS position after Noem's ouster.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More