Kristi Noem slammed over photos with Corey Lewandowski at new job amid affair allegations; 'girl what is you doing'

Photos from her meeting with the Guyana President, meanwhile, began to grab eyeballs online as many saw Lewandowski seated right next to Noem. In many people's minds this was a direct sign of their ongoing affair.

Noem has begun her tour in her new capacity. She is set to wrap up a tour of Western Hemisphere nations in her new job as the U.S. envoy to a coalition against drug cartels, as per Reuters. She met with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa as part of her Shield of the Americas role, and was awarded an order of merit.

Kristi Noem has been facing a fresh round of flak after new photos of her with Corey Lewandowski surfaced online. Noem was ousted from her job as Secretary of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid allegations of an affair with Lewandowski, who was her advisor at the last job. Notably, Noem has been married to husband Bryon since 1992.

“Kristi Noem held a meeting with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials to reaffirm the enduring U.S.-Guyana partnership. Their discussions focused on joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security,” the US Embassy in Guyana wrote, sharing the photos, and many began commenting about Lewandowski online.

Kristi Noem-Corey Lewandowski photos spark reactions Television personality Meghan McCain was among the people quick to react to the photos. “Kristi Noem - you brought Corey Lewendowski with you to Guyana after just being fired from your last job after being asked in front of congress if you're in an unprofessional relationship with him.…GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING?!?,” she wrote on X.

Also Read | Kristi Noem's husband Bryon vs Corey Lewandowski: Who is richer? A look their wealth and income

A DailyMail reporter remarked “Kristi Noem and her reported lover Cory Lewandowski are literally inseparable...”.

Yet another person said “So, Kristi Noem took her lover Corey Lewandowski along to her new appointment? This is getting ridiculous.” In a similar vein, a person noted “Kristi Noem keeps her lover Corey Lewandowski close by her side for first appearance in new job after she was fired at DHS Kristi Noem kept her alleged lover Corey Lewandowski close at hand…”.

Notably, neither Noem nor Lewandowski have acknowledged allegations about their affair. Despite allegations, Noem's ouster from the DHS post came after an embattled period which saw the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents. Lewandowski was also removed from his DHS position after Noem's ouster.