Corey Lewandowski broke up with Kristi Noem after DHS firing; ‘all about power’: Report

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing fresh scrutiny after reports claimed her alleged relationship with Corey Lewandowski may have ended shortly after she was removed from her role in the administration. Kristi Noem allegedly had an affair with Corey Lewandowski while both remained married to different people. (X/@HabsHappy)

According to a report by Rob Shuter, Lewandowski, who has long been rumoured to be romantically involved with Noem, reportedly distanced himself from Noem “without the job and the access.”

Read more: Were Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski residing in opposite quarters?

“….Trump would pardon him [Corey Lewandowski]” Lewandowski allegedly ended the relationship after Noem’s removal from office, with sources claiming that “without the job and access, he isn’t interested.”

The alleged breakup has drawn significant attention online because Lewandowski was widely viewed as one of Noem’s closest political allies in Washington. The former Trump campaign manager served as a powerful adviser inside DHS as a “special government employee."

The report by Robert Shuter claimed that Lewandowski had grown to be one of DHS's most influential leaders, carefully managing operations and exerting significant influence behind the scenes.

The fallout between Noem and Lewandowski coincides with mounting criticism about their tenure at DHS, including allegations that Lewandowski boasted in private about having complete autonomy.

An insider from Washington told Naughty but Nice, “He told people he could do whatever he wanted because Trump would pardon him.”

Read more: Bryon Noem ‘severed’ ties with Kristi Noem? Truth behind claim amid cheating row

“Corey loves proximity to power” The insider claimed that Lewandowski was drawn to Noem because of her power.

The insider detailed, “Corey loves proximity to power. When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone.”

He further added, "The relationship was always about power. Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore.”

Insiders claim that when both individuals leave the department under suspicion, their relationship seems to have fallen apart as swiftly as their political careers.

He further goes on to say that their relationship was never about “romance.” The insider said, “It was a power story.”