Bryon Noem ‘severed’ ties with Kristi Noem? Truth behind viral claim amid Corey Lewandowksi cheating buzz

While Kristi shut the question down, the allegations of infidelity have continued. Both Lewandowski and Noem have denied affair rumors. However, amid a row over the matter, a claim began to do the rounds on X that Bryon had ‘immediately severed ties’ with Noem.

A claim that Bryon Noem has cut ties from wife, Kristi , has surfaced online. This comes after the outgoing Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was asked about her alleged affair with advisor Corey Lewandowski , at a Congressional hearing. Kristi's husband, Bryon, was present at the same hearing.

The video claimed that ‘less than 24 hours’ after Trump ‘fired’ her, Bryon took ‘three major steps’. It alleges that he refused to accompany her to Florida, where she was appointed as the envoy to the Western Hemisphere for the Shield of the Americas project. This comes after President Donald Trump announced she would not longer serve as DHS Secretary, and Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin would take over from March 31.

It further claimed that Bryon had conveyed through his aides, he would not cooperate with her ‘political maneuvering’. It went on to claim that Bryon had flown back to South Dakota to consult legal counsel on protecting family assets.

Also Read | Kristi Noem's husband Byron vs Corey Lewandowski: Who is richer? A look their wealth and income

Bryon Noem-Kristi Noem claims: Fact checked While no reports indicate that Bryon accompanied Noem to Florida, that is the norm. He usually remains rooted in South Dakota, managing the Noem Insurance business, while his wife has to travel for her political career.

No reports have also indicated Noem consulting counsel. Given the allegations of an affair, many also wondered why Bryon didn't leave Kristi Noem and the claims made in the recent video led many to believe that a distancing might be coming.

However, neither of the two have indicated anything of the sort. His family reportedly fear that Bryon will remain by Noem's side due to his Christian faith and commitment to their wedding vows. Speaking to New York Post, one family member said “He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do. So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now.”

The person further added “I think it’s him honoring the calling from God. But it seems like there would be some limit to that.”

Bryon and Noem's marriage spans around three decades and began in 1992. They had gone to high school together and began dating when Kristi was a junior at Hamlin High School in Hayti, S.D. and Bryon was studying as a freshman at Northern State University. The couple has three kids together.