Kristi Noem's husband Byron vs Corey Lewandowski: Who is richer? A look their wealth and income

Ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is presently facing significant online scrutiny due to serious extra-marital affairs allegations made against her. On March 6,, President Donald Trump announced that Noem has been dismissed from her role as Secretary of Homeland Security. Kristi Noem with her husband and family. (sdbryonnoem/Instagram)

According to reports, Kristi has “humiliated” her husband by engaging in an affair with political adviser Corey Lewandowski. As these affair allegations emerged, interest grew concerning the financial status of Kristi's husband and her purported affair partner. Let us examine who possesses greater wealth between the two.

Also Read: Did Kristi Noem lend Melania Trump one of DHS luxury jets? New report makes bombshell ‘insurance policy’ claims

Kristi Noem's husband Byron vs Corey Lewandowski: Who has more wealth? The information available concerning Kristi Noem's spouse, Bryon Noem, regarding his personal business assets suggests that these assets may constitute a substantial part of the couple's overall wealth. His wealth is primarily derived from insurance money, real estate holdings, and equity investments. Forbes reports that Noem Insurance, which is owned and operated by Bryon, has an estimated value ranging from USD 1 million to USD 5 million. The insurance brokerage is believed to have generated profits exceeding USD 1.1 million over a two-year period concluding in 2026. However, it is important to note that Bryon has contested Forbes' assessment of Noem Insurance.

In 2010, Bryon Noem obtained the business agency with a bank in South Dakota. Financial disclosures submitted by Kristi Noem during her tenure in Congress reveal that the agency's income surged from a range of USD 50,000 to USD 100,000 in 2014 to between USD 100,000 and USD 1 million in 2015, suggesting that Bryon's venture has been quite successful. In May 2025, Forbes projected that the agency would be valued at approximately USD 2 million (after accounting for debt) if it were to be sold.

Kristi's spouse also holds a stake in a car wash business located adjacent to a Walmart in Pierre, South Dakota. Acquired with a partner in 2010, Forbes estimated its value to be approximately USD 300,000 after accounting for debts as of May 2025. Furthermore, he and his wife, Kristi, possess a pasture land in Castlewood, South Dakota, which is appraised at a value ranging from USD 250,001 to USD 500,000.

The American farmer was born in the United States on December 18, 1969, in Bryant, South Dakota. Kristi and Bryon have been together for over 30 years. They were high school sweethearts who initially connected through their shared passion for ranching and farming. The couple married in 1992 in Watertown, South Dakota. At that time, Kristi was just 20 years old and had previously been crowned the South Dakota Snow Queen in 1990. They share three children together: Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick, and Booker Noem.

Also Read: Did Kristi Noem's daughter Kassidy lose her job due to mother's reputation? ‘My business is finished’

Corey Lewandowski's net worth Corey Lewandowski advocated for Donald Trump during his first campaign and was said to have received a monthly salary of USD 20,000. For the 2016 presidential election cycle, he was expected to receive nearly USD 500,000 in total compensation, as reported by The Washington Post. Corey has also generated substantial income through his private consulting firm and as a political commentator for various television networks.

Following his departure from active politics in 2016, he contributed to notable media organizations such as CNN, Fox News, and One America News Network (OANN).

During the second Trump administration, Corey acted as a special government employee within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Although this particular position was reportedly unpaid, he wielded considerable authority and influence throughout his tenure, which may have enhanced his earnings from other pursuits. His net worth, as per NetWorth 20, stands at $6 million in 2026.

While the aforementioned information provides a general understanding of the income of Corey Lewandowski and Byron Noem, accurately comparing their wealth proves challenging. It is impossible to determine who possesses greater wealth, as the complete private net worth of both the duo remains undisclosed to the public.