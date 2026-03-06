Does Hope Hicks have husband? 5 things about Jim Donovan as Corey Lewandowski affair buzz surfaces amid Kristi Noem row

Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's former communications director, has come into focus amid allegations of Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem's affair. The two were both at the Department of Homeland Security, with the latter acting as Secretary, and the former as an advisor who was de facto Noem's chief of staff. However, Noem is not the woman Lewandowski allegedly had an affair with. Hope Hicks also allegedly had an affair with Corey Lewandowski. (X/@KeenanPeachy, X/@TheRealThelmaJ1, X/@thePhilRivers)

In January 2018, reporter Michael Wolff published his book Fire and Fury, where he claimed Lewandowski and Hicks had an ongoing relationship. He alleged that the relationship had prompted Trump to tell Hicks she was the ‘best piece of tail’ Lewandowski would ever have, as per a report from Nicki Swift.

Now that Noem has been replaced with Senator Markwayne Mullin for the Secretary post, Lewandowski and her links have come into focus, and Hicks' name has come up as well.

“First it was Hope Hicks, then Noem. Wonder who Corey will go after next to stay close to this Administration?,” one person remarked. Another said “If reports are true about Lewandowski, this is not his first high profile affair. Hope Hicks apparently knows him intimately.”

With interest in Hicks growing, many wondered if she was married. Notably, both Lewandowski and Noem are married to Alison and Bryon respectively.

Hope Hicks married? What to know No, Hicks is not married. In 2024, it was reported that she got engaged to longtime love, Jim Donovan, the boss of Goldman Sachs. The two reportedly started seeing each other in 2019 and got engaged while on a hike in Italy.

While Hicks was not married before, she was also romantically linkd to disgraced White House aide Rob Porter. Here's all you need to know about Jim Donovan.