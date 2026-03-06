Does Hope Hicks have husband? 5 things about Jim Donovan as Corey Lewandowski affair buzz surfaces amid Kristi Noem row
Hope Hicks, Donald Trump's former communications director, allegedly had an affair with Corey Lewandowski, who's also allegedly had an affair with Kristi Noem.
Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's former communications director, has come into focus amid allegations of Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem's affair. The two were both at the Department of Homeland Security, with the latter acting as Secretary, and the former as an advisor who was de facto Noem's chief of staff. However, Noem is not the woman Lewandowski allegedly had an affair with.
In January 2018, reporter Michael Wolff published his book Fire and Fury, where he claimed Lewandowski and Hicks had an ongoing relationship. He alleged that the relationship had prompted Trump to tell Hicks she was the ‘best piece of tail’ Lewandowski would ever have, as per a report from Nicki Swift.
Now that Noem has been replaced with Senator Markwayne Mullin for the Secretary post, Lewandowski and her links have come into focus, and Hicks' name has come up as well.
“First it was Hope Hicks, then Noem. Wonder who Corey will go after next to stay close to this Administration?,” one person remarked. Another said “If reports are true about Lewandowski, this is not his first high profile affair. Hope Hicks apparently knows him intimately.”
With interest in Hicks growing, many wondered if she was married. Notably, both Lewandowski and Noem are married to Alison and Bryon respectively.
Hope Hicks married? What to know
No, Hicks is not married. In 2024, it was reported that she got engaged to longtime love, Jim Donovan, the boss of Goldman Sachs. The two reportedly started seeing each other in 2019 and got engaged while on a hike in Italy.
While Hicks was not married before, she was also romantically linkd to disgraced White House aide Rob Porter. Here's all you need to know about Jim Donovan.
Jim Donovan: 5 things to know
- Donovan is Vice Chairman at Goldman Sachs. He has an ex-wife and four children.
- Donovan also happens to be an instructor at the University of Virginia. Over 15 years, he's taught classes on leadership and corporate strategy. His online speeches have managed to get over 6 million views.
- As per Jim Donovan's bio, he joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 and became partner in 2000. He served on the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund from 2002 to 2006. Donovan has degrees from MIT and Harvard Law School.
- Donovan also has close connections to the Trump administration. He was a member of the Intelligence Advisory Board during the first term.
- Donovan and Hicks had celebrated their engagement with friends and family at Coco’s at Colette, a private members club. Their friends hosted a dinner for them at Casa Cruz, as per Page Six.
However, Donovan and Hicks are yet to tie the knot. Hicks has reportedly been busy building her corporate consulting firm, splitting time with clients between New York City and Washington DC.
