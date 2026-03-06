Kristi Noem's sweet post for husband Bryon surfaces amid cheating row. New details on DHS firing out
Sweet Father's Day post for husband Bryon Noem surfaces after Kristi Noem's testimony regarding an alleged affair with Lewandowski
A past X post by former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kristi Noem praising her husband, Bryon Noem, has resurfaced online amid a growing political controversy surrounding her firing from the Trump administration and allegations of an affair with top aide Corey Lewandowski.
This comes after there is a growing speculation and reports that claim President Donald Trump fired Noem over her testimony on Wednesday about whether she had an affair with Lewandowski.
During the hearing, Noem dismissed claims that she had an affair with Lewandowski as "tabloid garbage". However, according to the New York Post, her comment about the affair was the “final straw” for Trump.
Old message for husband Bryon Noem goes viral again
The Father’s Day tribute, written by Noem months earlier, highlighted her family life and praised Bryon Noem for supporting her despite his dislike of horseback riding.
“This guy doesn’t even like to ride horses… but he does for me and to create memories for our grandkids,” she wrote. She praised her sons-in-law and father-in-law and added that she felt “blessed” by the men in her family.
The comments under the post noted the “absence” of Lewandowski and highlighted the contrast between the sweet message for her husband, Bryon, and the recent controversy regarding her affair with Lewandowski dominating headlines.
Noem, who previously served as governor of South Dakota before entering the Trump administration, has not responded in depth to the increasing examination of her personal life.
Controversies around Noem's firing
DHS has faced widespread condemnation in recent months following the shooting deaths of two American citizens by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis earlier this year. Noem has sparked controversy and received backlash around the incidents with her handling of the shootings.
Noem's testimony about a $220 million advertising campaign featuring her, where she claimed the campaign had been approved by Trump, furthered her impending doom and fallout from the Trump Administration.
The president later denied prior knowledge of the ad-campaign and said, “I never knew anything about it.”
The final strike to the matter was the alleged affair between Noem and Lewandoski, which has been publicly denied by both parties.
