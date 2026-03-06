Kristi Noem's sweet post for husband Bryon surfaces amid cheating row. New details on DHS firing out

A past X post by former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kristi Noem praising her husband, Bryon Noem, has resurfaced online amid a growing political controversy surrounding her firing from the Trump administration and allegations of an affair with top aide Corey Lewandowski. Sweet Father's Day post for husband Bryon Noem surfaces after Kristi Noem's testimony regarding an alleged affair with Lewandowski (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

This comes after there is a growing speculation and reports that claim President Donald Trump fired Noem over her testimony on Wednesday about whether she had an affair with Lewandowski.

During the hearing, Noem dismissed claims that she had an affair with Lewandowski as "tabloid garbage". However, according to the New York Post, her comment about the affair was the “final straw” for Trump.

Old message for husband Bryon Noem goes viral again The Father’s Day tribute, written by Noem months earlier, highlighted her family life and praised Bryon Noem for supporting her despite his dislike of horseback riding.

“This guy doesn’t even like to ride horses… but he does for me and to create memories for our grandkids,” she wrote. She praised her sons-in-law and father-in-law and added that she felt “blessed” by the men in her family.

The comments under the post noted the “absence” of Lewandowski and highlighted the contrast between the sweet message for her husband, Bryon, and the recent controversy regarding her affair with Lewandowski dominating headlines.

Noem, who previously served as governor of South Dakota before entering the Trump administration, has not responded in depth to the increasing examination of her personal life.

