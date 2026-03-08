Kristi Noem wedding pics with Bryon resurface amid Corey Lewandowski affair rumor; ‘did not disappoint’

One person shared Noem's wedding day photo, saying “Noem’s wedding picture! Oh I needed this today!.” Another added “wedding photos did not disappoint.”

Kristi Noem's old wedding photos have surfaced online amid rumors of her affair with Corey Lewandowski . The latter was an advisor working for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) while Noem was Secretary. Her ouster comes after Noem was asked about her alleged affair with Lewandowski during a Congressional hearing where her husband, Bryon was present.

Noem was seen wearing wedding day white, sporting a hat and golden curls. Bryon appeared next to her in a tuxedo.

Reactions to Kristi Noem wedding photos Several people reacted to the throwback photo of Noem's wedding. “That hat,” one person commented, referring to her headgear. Another added, “Lots of plastic surgery and fillers,” commenting on how different Noem looked back in the day.

Yet another person remarked “Whattttttt???!! I don’t even see any resemblance,” referring to her current photos.

The photo was initially shared by Noem on X on May 2024, when she was celebrating her wedding anniversary with Bryon. “Happy 32nd Anniversary to us!! I love you Bryon. Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me!,” Noem had written, releasing a set of photos of the two together.

Notably, Noem and Bryon continue to be together despite rumors of an affair with Lewandowski. Both Noem and her former advisor have also denied these allegations. Interest in Noem's personal life stems from her ouster from her DHS Secretary role. President Donald Trump made the announcement on a Truth Social post. This is the first time Trump has made a change to his cabinet in the second term. Noem will be replaced by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, effective March 31.

Kristi Noem DHS ouster As per a Bloomberg report, Trump was not peased that Noem had told lawmakers he'd okayed a $220 million ad campaign that had Noem asking illegal immigrants to self-deport. He reportedly told Reuters that he did not know about the campaign.

The ad campaign features one ad where Noem is seen in cowboy attire on horseback. She highlights the benefits of living in the US and touts the American Dream. However, her next message is for people trying to enter the country illegally, and Noem warns that such individuals will face consequences.