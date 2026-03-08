Were Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski residing in opposite quarters? Stunning details out amid affair rumors

Kristi Noem's removal from the Department of Homeland Security is likely to result in her losing the waterfront residence where she has spent time with her alleged lover and top aide, Corey Lewandowski. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem delivers remarks during a working lunch at the "Shield of the Americas" Summit at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 7, 2026. (AFP)

Noem relocated to a Coast Guard residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling last August, asserting that she required protection following threats she had received.

At that time, the Washington Post stated that she was residing there without paying rent, a claim that the DHS did not contest.

Blasting Noem, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin alleged that she was “living rent-free in the official waterfront residence reserved for the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.”

When Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski became neighbors Noem and Lewandowski also fueled the affair speculations when they decided to live in opposite quarters in Washington D.C.

While both Noem and Lewandowski are married, the gossip surrounding their purported affair consistently captures public interest. Amid the escalating rumors of their clandestine relationship, it was reported that the pair opted to reside in proximity to one another. According to the Daily Mail, the Secretary of Homeland Security and Donald Trump's former campaign manager were living directly across from each other in Navy Yard.

Residents frequently observed them together, and they often visited each other’s homes. The initial reports regarding Kristi and Corey’s living arrangements surfaced in April 2025, and locals were convinced that the duo shared a bond that extended beyond mere professionalism.

“There's no question their relationship is ongoing. They continue to travel together, they continue to socialize together. Very clearly, they're still having an extra-marital relationship," an insider told Daily Mail.

Kristi Noem shifted her home after buzz Noem, however, relocated her residence following the disclosure of her living situation. She shifted to the quarters of the Coast Guard Commandant. However, the Daily Mail reported that Noem continued to frequently visit her home.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated that Noem moved to a new location for enhanced security after encountering political threats.

Nevertheless, some believe that Kristi’s temporary relocation was a strategy to evade photographers, who often captured images of her with Corey. An anonymous administration official commented on this matter, stating that Noem did not move for security reasons. According to the unnamed official: “She wanted to move so photographers couldn't be on site and show what's going on, so she and Corey could be more private," Daily Mail reported.

This week, President Trump declared Noem's exit in a post on Truth Social on Thursday. He additionally stated that Senator Markwayne Mullin, who has a background as a plumber and was once an MMA fighter, would succeed her.

Noem has been appointed to a new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.