Were Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski residing in opposite quarters? Stunning details out amid affair rumors
Kristi Noem's exit from the Department of Homeland Security amid rumored affair Corey Lewandowski could mean losing her waterfront residence.
Kristi Noem's removal from the Department of Homeland Security is likely to result in her losing the waterfront residence where she has spent time with her alleged lover and top aide, Corey Lewandowski.
Noem relocated to a Coast Guard residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling last August, asserting that she required protection following threats she had received.
At that time, the Washington Post stated that she was residing there without paying rent, a claim that the DHS did not contest.
Blasting Noem, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin alleged that she was “living rent-free in the official waterfront residence reserved for the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.”
Also Read: Kristi Noem's husband Bryon vs Corey Lewandowski: Who is richer? A look their wealth and income
When Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski became neighbors
Noem and Lewandowski also fueled the affair speculations when they decided to live in opposite quarters in Washington D.C.
While both Noem and Lewandowski are married, the gossip surrounding their purported affair consistently captures public interest. Amid the escalating rumors of their clandestine relationship, it was reported that the pair opted to reside in proximity to one another. According to the Daily Mail, the Secretary of Homeland Security and Donald Trump's former campaign manager were living directly across from each other in Navy Yard.
Residents frequently observed them together, and they often visited each other’s homes. The initial reports regarding Kristi and Corey’s living arrangements surfaced in April 2025, and locals were convinced that the duo shared a bond that extended beyond mere professionalism.
“There's no question their relationship is ongoing. They continue to travel together, they continue to socialize together. Very clearly, they're still having an extra-marital relationship," an insider told Daily Mail.
Kristi Noem shifted her home after buzz
Noem, however, relocated her residence following the disclosure of her living situation. She shifted to the quarters of the Coast Guard Commandant. However, the Daily Mail reported that Noem continued to frequently visit her home.
DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated that Noem moved to a new location for enhanced security after encountering political threats.
Nevertheless, some believe that Kristi’s temporary relocation was a strategy to evade photographers, who often captured images of her with Corey. An anonymous administration official commented on this matter, stating that Noem did not move for security reasons. According to the unnamed official: “She wanted to move so photographers couldn't be on site and show what's going on, so she and Corey could be more private," Daily Mail reported.
This week, President Trump declared Noem's exit in a post on Truth Social on Thursday. He additionally stated that Senator Markwayne Mullin, who has a background as a plumber and was once an MMA fighter, would succeed her.
Noem has been appointed to a new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More