Kash Patel's past arrests for ‘public intoxication and urination’ surface amid $250M Atlantic lawsuit, ‘I were out…’

FBI Director Kash Patel has been arrested on two occasions related to alcohol, according to a recently surfaced disclosure letter, according to a new report. FBI Director Kash Patel was arrested twice for public intoxication, according to a 2005 letter. These incidents are under scrutiny amid ongoing reports about his alcohol use. (Bloomberg File Photo)

On Friday, The Intercept reported that Patel, who is currently 46 years old, mentioned these arrests in a letter from 2005 that was part of his application to the Florida Bar. The revealed incidents, which The Intercept pointed out are “not uncommon for those in their teens and twenties,” arise as Patel has been under scrutiny regarding his current alcohol consumption.

Here's what Kash Patel said about the incidents In the letter, which The Intercept said had not been reported before, Patel recounted that while he was a junior at the University of Richmond, he was arrested for public intoxication after being removed from a basketball game. At that time, he was underage. Patel mentioned that he paid a fine.

“In February/March of 2005, some friends and I were out celebrating,” Patel stated about the second arrest, which took place in New York City while he was studying law at Pace University.

“We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic beverages. At the end of the night, we decided to walk home. In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home. Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then attested for public urination. The outcome of this charge is as follows, fine levied and paid.”

Patel stated that the incidents do not reflect his "usual conduct of behavior."

Patel vs. The Atlantic The director is presently engaged in a lawsuit against The Atlantic concerning an article published last week regarding his alcohol consumption. In that article, Sarah Fitzpatrick reported that on April 10, Patel experienced difficulties accessing an FBI computer system and, in a state of panic, reached out to aides and associates to inform them that he had been dismissed, as per nine individuals acquainted with the situation.

Fitzpatrick further noted that on several occasions, Patel's security team struggled to awaken him "because he was seemingly intoxicated." In one particular instance, his security detail requested "breaching equipment" because the director was inaccessible behind locked doors.

Patel refutes the claims made in the report and has initiated a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic.

In February, Patel traveled to Italy, where he observed the U.S. men's hockey team triumph over Canada in the gold medal match. Subsequently, he was captured on video consuming beer in the winners' locker room.