US President Donald Trump has provided an update after he and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after what sounded like gunshots broke out. Trump has said in a Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended. Is White House shooter apprehended? Trump provides update after Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.

Trump and others escorted off stage A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

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Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.

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Jacqui Heinrich, Anchor and Senior White House Correspondent, said in an update on X, “Hello from backstage. We’re in a hold behind the stage right now. Staff are going out to reset the head table. POTUS never left and is down the hall from me. He wants the show to go on.”