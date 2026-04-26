White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting reports: Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service in shocking video | Watch

A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

A shocking video shows US President Donald Trump and other government officials being quickly evacuated from the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after what sounded like gunshots broke out. Senior government officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel , were evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details.

Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.

Mayor Muriel Bowser ‘on her way’ Jeanine Ferris Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, shared an update on the situation in a video on X. “I'm at the Washington Hilton. I've been taken out of the main ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel,” she said.

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“I just spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser. She is on her way and Chief Jeffrey Carroll is on his way. He will be in charge as soon as he gets here,” she added.