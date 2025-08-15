Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Mayor Muriel Bowser at Martha's Vineyard for vacation amid federal takeover of DC? Here's the truth

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 01:39 am IST

Reports claim DC Mayor Muriel Bowser vacationed in Martha’s Vineyard; her office says she’s away for a family matter, not the island, returning tomorrow.

Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of Washington DC, has come under fire after claims surfaced on social media that she has gone on a vacation at Martha's Vineyard, an Island in Massachusetts. Local Fox affiliate, Fox 5, reported that she is on the island on a "personal commitment" and is set to return on Friday. But those reports are unconfirmed.

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press conference at the John A. Wilson Building following Trump's announcement to federalize DC.(REUTERS)
Ben Dennis of DC News Now shared on social media that the reports alleging that the Mayor is in Martha's Vineyard are false. Dennis said a spokesperson of the DC Mayor's office told him that Muriel is out of town to pick her daughter up. As put out by the office of the Mayor in a statement, "The Mayor has a family commitment and will return to the District tomorrow afternoon.”

In the statement, there was no mention of a visit to Martha's Vineyard, despite reports claiming so.

Reports of Muriel allegedly vacationing on the island off Massachusetts surfaced while the DC Metropolitan area is going through a federal takeover after President Donald Trump's order to federalize the law enforcement in the DC metropolitan area.

This story is being updated.

