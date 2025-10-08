Does Trump have plenary authority? Stephen Miller freezes before camera in ‘awkward’ live TV moment

White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller has sparked a controversy after allegedly claiming that President Donald Trump has 'plenary authority.' Speaking to CNN on the issue of sending National Guards to Oregon, the top Trump aide seemed to suggest that Trump has plenary authority - the absolute power to make the decision. Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

The controversial claim turned awkward when Stephen Miller froze before the camera after speaking about plenary authority, possibly after being reminded by an aide about the issue with his statement. Some said it was a technical glitch, as Miller was seen suddenly freezing in front of the camera. Others noted that Miller was blinking, suggesting he deliberately stopped.

"Well, the administration filed an appeal this morning with the Ninth Circuit," Miller says. "I would note the administration won an identical case in the Ninth Circuit just a few months ago with respect to the federalizing of the California National Guard under Title 10 of the US Code." he then says, "the president has plenary authority..." before suddenly stopping.

Here's the video:

Plenary authority means complete, absolute, or full power to act on a particular matter, without needing approval or limitation from another body. In this case, it refers to when a president or governor claims full decision-making power within their constitutional limits.

However, contrary to Miller's claim, the President of the United States does not have plenary authority. The power of the President comes with a lot of checks and balances, sometimes in the form of Congress, sometimes in the form of legal and procedural requirement.

Latest On Trump Sending National Guard To Portland

President Donald Trump's attempt to send the National Guard from California to Portland, Oregon, received a major backlash in court on Monday. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's order, which came after the Supreme Court prevented Trump from deploying the Oregon National Guard in Portland.

Judge Karin Immergut, giving the order, had claimed that the decision to deploy the National Guard without the consent of the state would violate the sovereignty of Oregon. Reacting to the decision. Miller had said that it was "one of the most egregious and thunderous violations of constitutional order we have ever seen - and is yet the latest example of unceasing efforts to nullify the 2024 election by fiat".