Donald Trump marks TikTok comeback with stern message to youngsters, ‘You owe me…’

Donald Trump made a comeback on TikTok on Monday, October 6, with a stern message for the younger generation. Along with Trump, Vice President JD Vance made a TikTok comeback too. Donald Trump marks TikTok comeback with stern message to youngsters (AP/PTI) (AP10_07_2025_000004A)(AP)

Both Trump and Vance shared videos to mark their first appearance on the app since the 2024 election. They used videos to celebrate their decision to approve a US-owned version of the app, after Trump attempted to ban TikTok in 2020.

"To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big," Trump said in his re-introduction to the app. "Now, you're looking at me in the Oval Office, and someday one of you are gonna be sitting right at this desk, and you're gonna be doing a great job also."

Trump and Vance’s TikTok accounts had been inactive for a long time. Their last posts were in November 2024, where they both shared videos encouraging Americans to vote in the presidential election.

Vance, too, marked his recent comeback on TikTok with a new post. "Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump!" he wrote. "Follow along here for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes.”

Under federal legislation signed into law by former President Joe Biden, TikTok was banned in the US on January 19 for about 12 hours. However, Trump assured US internet service providers and app stores that they would not face any penalties for providing its service, prompting the platform to reemerge.

Since his reelection, Trump has been focused on securing a deal to rescue the app. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order to postpone a looming TikTok ban. Even though he is now fighting to save the app, he had once fought to ban it.