10 big reasons Kamala and Democrats lost to Trump in 2024. DNC's complete autopsy report

A leaked Democratic National Committee “autopsy” examining the party’s 2024 election defeat has laid bare frustrations within the party over former President Joe Biden’s campaign decisions, former Vice President Kamala Harris’s positioning and the Democratic Party’s election strategy against President Donald Trump. The autopsy argued the party lacked advance planning in case Biden stepped aside. (Reuters)

The draft report, obtained by CNN attempts to explain how Republicans reclaimed the White House in 2024.

Here are 10 major claims from the internal review:

1. Biden loyalists allegedly failed Harris The report claimed Biden’s inner circle did not adequately strengthen Harris politically during her vice presidency, leaving her vulnerable once she became the Democratic nominee after Biden exited the race in July 2024.

“The White House did not effectively support Vice President Harris over three and half years to improve her standing before the candidate switch,” the report stated.

2. Democrats were unprepared for Biden’s exit The autopsy argued the party lacked advance planning in case Biden stepped aside. It said Democrats failed to conduct enough polling and voter analysis around Harris before her 107-day sprint to Election Day.

3. The ‘border czar’ label damaged Harris One of the report’s sharpest criticisms centered on Republican attacks portraying Harris as a “border czar.”

“It was not the official title, but it was the one that the media propagated and the White House failed to contradict or correct,” the review said.

The report argued Republicans successfully weaponized Harris’ immigration responsibilities.

4. Democrats failed to define Trump negatively The review claimed Harris’ campaign did not effectively focus voters on Trump’s controversies and political liabilities.

“The national campaign did not effectively drive Trump’s negatives,” the report noted.

5. Republicans learned from Obama better than Democrats did In a striking section, the autopsy concluded Republicans borrowed more effectively from former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign strategy than Democrats themselves.

“The GOP’s victory in 2024 largely came down to its ability to learn more from President Obama’s victory than Democrats did,” it said.

6. Trump’s campaign excelled in data and digital outreach According to the report, Republicans built a stronger digital and grassroots operation.

“The GOP’s campaign was powered by data, amplified by social media, and enabled by ardent supporters at every level,” the document stated.

7. Harris reportedly wanted the report released The DNC had reportedly been under pressure to publish the review, including from Harris herself.

8. DNC chairman criticized the document DNC Chairman Ken Martin openly distanced himself from the report after its release.

“I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards,” Martin said Thursday.

9. CNN’s reporting prompted publication Martin said the DNC chose to release the autopsy after learning CNN planned to publish an in-depth report on it.