Is Nicki Minaj really friends with Donald Trump? Insider shuts down viral rumors: ‘Never asked the president...’

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump are “absolutely” friends, according to Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz, who also dismissed speculation surrounding the rapper’s relationship with the president. The insider denied claims involving presidential pardons or payments. (File photos)

Speaking to TMZ outside the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, DC, Bruesewitz said he initially connected with Minaj through mutual friends and later watched her relationship with Trump develop into what he described as a genuine friendship.

“She’s a great person,” Bruesewitz said, adding that Minaj has “a massive platform” and has been supportive of Trump and his political movement.

When asked directly whether the rapper and the president were friends beyond politics, he replied: “I would absolutely say that they’re friends.”

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‘Nicki has never asked the president…’ Bruesewitz pushed back against rumors that Minaj supported Trump in exchange for political favors, visas or financial benefits.

“There’s been no conversations around that,” he said while addressing online speculation.