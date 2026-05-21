Trump says he could ‘run for Prime Minister’ in Israel after claiming 99% approval

US President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that he was so popular in Israel that he could potentially “run for Prime Minister,” while also praising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during remarks about the ongoing tensions involving Iran.

Trump also argued that Netanyahu, whom he described as a “wartime prime minister,” was not being treated fairly in Israel.(REUTERS)

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The comments surfaced in videos shared on X, where Trump was responding to questions from reporters about Netanyahu and Israel’s approach toward Iran.

“He’s fine. He’ll do whatever I want him to do. He’s a very good man,” Trump said of Netanyahu. “He’s a great guy. To me, he’s a great guy.”

Trump also argued that Netanyahu, whom he described as a “wartime prime minister,” was not being treated fairly in Israel.

‘I’m right now at 99% in Israel’

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{{^usCountry}} During the exchange, Trump turned to his own popularity in Israel and joked about the possibility of running for office there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the exchange, Trump turned to his own popularity in Israel and joked about the possibility of running for office there. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister,” Trump said. “So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel, run for prime minister.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister,” Trump said. “So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel, run for prime minister.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The president added, “I had a poll this morning. I’m 99%. So that’s good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president added, “I had a poll this morning. I’m 99%. So that’s good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump speaks with Israel PM Netanyahu as US mulls fresh strikes on Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump speaks with Israel PM Netanyahu as US mulls fresh strikes on Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also appeared to criticize Israel’s leadership dynamics, saying, “I think they have a president over there that treats him very poorly,” referring to Netanyahu. Comments amid growing Iran tensions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also appeared to criticize Israel’s leadership dynamics, saying, “I think they have a president over there that treats him very poorly,” referring to Netanyahu. Comments amid growing Iran tensions {{/usCountry}}

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Trump’s remarks came as Israeli lawmakers advanced a bill introduced by Netanyahu’s ruling coalition that could dissolve parliament and potentially trigger new elections.

Trump also spoke about the escalating situation involving Iran, saying the United States was approaching a decisive phase.

“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “Either have a deal, or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty.”

Also Read: ‘Told him not to do it': Cracks appear as Trump, Netanyahu react to Iranian gas field attack

He added, “We’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry.”

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Later Wednesday, Trump reportedly claimed that Iran’s air force and navy had effectively been destroyed and warned that future military action could become “even harder” if Tehran did not agree to a deal.

While tensions remain high, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran are reportedly ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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