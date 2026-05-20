Trump says Netanyahu ‘will do what I want him to’ on Iran, jokes about running for Israel PM

Trump then went on to defend Netanyahu against criticism, saying that “he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion”.

“He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. He'll do whatever I want him to do,” he told reporters.

When asked what message he had recently given Netanyahu about a possible military strike on Iran, Trump gave a direct response.

His remarks came as Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a bill brought by Netanyahu's ruling coalition that could dissolve parliament and open the door to early elections. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will do whatever he tells him to” on Iran after the Republican leader said that Washington-Tehran negotiations had reached the “final stages”.

The US President also made a joke about joining Israeli politics himself. "So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister," Trump said.

"I had a poll this morning. I'm right now at 99 per cent in Israel," he added.

This comes after Israel's parliament backed a bill to dissolve itself, a move that could bring the country's next election forward by several weeks. Surveys suggest Netanyahu may face defeat if voting takes place, news agency AFP reported.

If the proposal receives final approval, elections would automatically be held after 90 days. Voting is currently due to take place at the end of the legislative term on October 27.

US-Iran negotiations Six weeks after Trump paused Operation Epic Fury as part of a ceasefire effort, discussions aimed at ending the conflict have made limited progress. Earlier this week, Trump said he had been close to ordering additional strikes but decided against them to leave room for diplomacy.

"We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal, or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're going to give this one shot. I'm in no hurry," Trump said. "Ideally, I'd like to see a few people killed, as opposed to a lot. We can do it either way."

Later that day, Trump claimed Iran's navy and air force had been wiped out, adding that the remaining issue was whether the US would return to complete military action or if Tehran would agree to a deal.