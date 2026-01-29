Why Nicki Minaj needed Trump's Gold Card. How much did she pay? First details revealed

Nicki Minaj is sending a message, and she’s letting her fans argue over what it means. On Thursday, the rapper posted a photo on social media showing herself holding President Donald Trump's Gold Card, an investor visa leading to a residency permit for the US under the current administration. Nicki Minaj on Wednesday received a Trump Gold Card (X)

“Welp...” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Within hours, the post went viral. It came shortly after Minaj appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit, where she stood alongside the president and Shark Tank personality Kevin O’Leary. She called herself Trump's ‘number one fan’.

“The hate motivates me," she added. The rapper also announced a six-figure pledge to support fan investments through the administration’s new child savings initiative.

"I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change," Minaj said. The 43-year-old added that she would not let the billionaire president's opponents "get away with bullying him and you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work."

“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”