Why Nicki Minaj needed Trump's Gold Card. How much did she pay? First details revealed
Nicki Minaj on Wednesday shared a photo of a Trump Gold Card she received
Nicki Minaj is sending a message, and she’s letting her fans argue over what it means. On Thursday, the rapper posted a photo on social media showing herself holding President Donald Trump's Gold Card, an investor visa leading to a residency permit for the US under the current administration.
“Welp...” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Within hours, the post went viral. It came shortly after Minaj appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit, where she stood alongside the president and Shark Tank personality Kevin O’Leary. She called herself Trump's ‘number one fan’.
“The hate motivates me," she added. The rapper also announced a six-figure pledge to support fan investments through the administration’s new child savings initiative.
"I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change," Minaj said. The 43-year-old added that she would not let the billionaire president's opponents "get away with bullying him and you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work."
“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”
Why did Nicki Minaj need a Gold Card?
Minaj has time and again said that she arrived in the US as an illegal immigrant. At that time, her parents had lawful permanent residency. The rapper was born on December 8, 1982, in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Her family moved to Queens, New York, when she was 5 years old. She grew up in Jamaica, Queens, and has frequently referenced her Trinidadian roots in her music and interviews.
How much does the Trump Gold Card cost?
The Gold Card program allows foreigners to secure fast-tracked US residency, and eventually citizenship, in exchange for a $1 million payment to the federal government. Corporate sponsorships reportedly cost $2 million.
