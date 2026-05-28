Trump’s face on a $250 bill? Report says White House ‘pressing’ to break 150-year-old norm

A $250 banknote featuring US President Donald Trump may be on its way, as his administration officials are reportedly pushing for the currency to be printed. US President Donald Trump reacts during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026. (AFP)

The Trump administration is pressing the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) — the agency responsible for printing America’s currency — to design a $250 banknote with Trump’s picture in the centre, The Washington Post reported. If this happens, Trump would become the first living person to appear on US currency in more than 150 years.

Law says only deceased people can appear on notes US Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser Mike Brown, who were appointed to the Treasury Department last year, are reportedly the ones pushing employees at the money-printing agency to develop prototypes. However, staff members have flagged concerns, saying federal law currently allows only deceased individuals to appear on banknotes, the report said.

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The design is ready British painter Iain Alexander is the artist who designed the banknote. Alexander told the Washington Post that Trump liked his work and suggested changes to the original design, including adding the colours of the American flag and a logo commemorating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

In a statement, a Treasury Department spokesperson said the printing office “is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence” in response to the proposed legislation.

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th Anniversary of our great nation,” the statement said.

Saying ‘no’ led to unceremonious exit of bureau director When Beach and Brown pressured the bureau to design the notes, then-director Patricia “Patty” Solimene reportedly explained that it would take years to make it happen because of legal and procedural hurdles that would require multiple clearances. The two appointees were reportedly unhappy with Solimene, especially after she said the bureau was not authorised to print the proposed bill.

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Soon after, Solimene was reassigned from her post by Treasury management on April 27, the Washington Post reported. The Treasury Department, however, said Beach has “never asked staff to print the bill before congressional passage.”

“These guys think you can just print something overnight and it’s going to work in an ATM. It’s just crazy,” said one of the employees. “It takes years and years and years to produce these notes so they are reliable for the public.”