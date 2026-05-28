US justice department launches criminal probe into E Jean Carroll, writer who accused Trump of sexual assault: Report

The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into whether E Jean Carroll, writer and journalist, who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, and allegedly made false statements during the civil lawsuits against the American President, The Associated Press reported. US Justice Department is probing whether E Jean Carroll lied during civil lawsuits accusing Trump of sexual assault. (Reuters/AP)

The perjury probe is being handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago, a person familiar with the matter told AP, adding that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has recused himself from the matter due to his previous role as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

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The probe is the latest in a string of Trump-era Justice Department actions targeting perceived political opponents, prompting criticism that the agency is being used to advance White House interests.

What were the allegations levelled against Trump by Carroll? Carroll alleged that what began as a casual interaction with Donald Trump at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s escalated into a sexual assault inside a dressing room. According to her account, Trump pinned her down and assaulted her before she managed to escape. Trump has repeatedly denied the accusation, describing it as fabricated.

Matter still in court In 2023, a jury held Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages. A year later, another jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million after finding Trump defamed her through repeated public remarks and social media posts.

Earlier this month, a court filing showed that Trump will not be required to pay the defamation award immediately while he seeks review from the US Supreme Court. The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals granted Trump’s request to pause the payment, provided he posts a $7.4 million bond to cover potential interest, a condition sought by Carroll’s legal team.