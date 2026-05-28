‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo won't be sacrificed on Eid al-Adha in Bangladesh, thanks to its viral fame

Authorities intervened after the nearly 700 kg (1,543 lb) buffalo was sold for ritual slaughter. They cited security concerns after a ⁠surge of public interest ahead of the festival.

‘Donald Trump,’ a rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh , has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice, thanks to its viral fame . The buffalo, known for its distinctive blond tuft, was spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention, a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday, May 27, per Reuters.

Home Minister ​Salahuddin Ahmed demanded that the buffalo not be slaughtered. He also ordered that the buyer be refunded and the buffalo be moved to the national zoo in Dhaka.

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"At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the ​buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and ​the unusual level of public interest," a ministry official said.

‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo’s viral fame It was supposed to be a routine Eid purchase, but the buffalo quickly went viral after videos surfaced. Crowds gathered at the farm, and visitors even traveled from far away to see the buffalo with its unique blond fringe.

The animal was sold based on live weight at around 550 Bangladeshi taka per kilogram, which pushed its value into several lakh taka. Many noticed how the buffalo’s blonde hair resembled the hairstyle of US President Donald Trump.

The buffalo’s videos and photos were widely circulated across Facebook, TikTok and local media, turning it into a social media sensation.

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said that the animal was named by his younger brother, who could not help but spot a humorous resemblance with the US President. Mridha said that the buffalo is unusually gentle, and needs frequent feeding and regular baths.

Most cattle in Bangladesh are dark, and Albino buffaloes are very rare. This is what made ‘Donald Trump’ the buffalo a standout during the ​peak Eid livestock season.