Eid Al-Adha 2026 date: Is Bakrid on May 27 or May 28? Know when the festival will be celebrated in India, Saudi Arabia

Islamic scholars and religious authorities noted that the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not sighted on the evening of May 18. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid also confirmed that the moon had not been seen in most parts of the country, leading to the revised celebration date.

Initial predictions indicated that Bakrid might fall on May 27. However, later confirmations from religious organisations and moon sighting committees stated that the Dhul Hijjah moon was not visible in many parts of India, pushing the festival to May 28 in most regions.

The date of Eid al-Adha is decided according to the Islamic lunar calendar and depends on the sighting of the crescent moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic year. (Also read: Ekadashi May 2026 date: Padmini Ekadashi shubh muhurat, significance, fast timings, rituals )

Eid Al-Adha 2026: Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid or Eid-ul-Zuha, is among the most significant festivals celebrated in Islam. In 2026, the festival is expected to be observed across most parts of India on Thursday, May 28, after the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted on the anticipated date. Following this, both the Centre and several state governments updated their holiday announcements.

As a result, Muslims across India are expected to celebrate Eid al-Adha on May 28 with special prayers, Qurbani rituals and family gatherings. However, some areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, may observe the festival on May 27 based on local moon-sighting traditions.

The Personnel Ministry also issued a statement on May 22 announcing that central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi would remain closed on May 28 for Id-ul-Zuha instead of May 27.

Gulf nations confirm Bakrid date Several Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Indonesia, have officially confirmed that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on May 27 this year.

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Following moon-sighting announcements, Saudi Arabia declared May 27 as the date for Bakrid celebrations, with many Gulf countries and other Muslim-majority nations expected to observe the festival on the same day.

Significance of Eid al-Adha Known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha honours the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim towards God.

According to Islamic beliefs, Prophet Ibrahim was prepared to sacrifice his son Ismail after receiving God’s command. Before the sacrifice took place, God replaced Ismail with an animal for sacrifice. The festival symbolises faith, devotion and complete submission to divine will.

The occasion also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam, making it one of the holiest periods in the Islamic calendar.