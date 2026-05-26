Ekadashi May 2026 date: Padmini Ekadashi shubh muhurat, significance, fast timings, rituals

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: As the auspicious month of Adhika Masa approaches, millions of devotees across the globe are preparing for Padmini Ekadashi. According to the Drik Panchang, this year’s Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. As the date nears, temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu are expected to see a surge in devotees. Also read | All about Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Padmini Ekadashi is the most important Ekadashi of Adhik Maas. (Pic: Wallpapercave.com)

Because this specific Ekadashi falls during the leap month — also known as Malmas, Puroshhottam Masa, or Adhika Masa — it holds a unique spiritual status. Devotees believe that the merits earned during this period are multiplied, often surpassing the rewards of traditional chanting (japa) and penance (tapa).

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 timings and tithi details To ensure the spiritual efficacy of the fast, practitioners are advised to adhere strictly to the tithi (lunar day) timings. While the fast is observed on May 27, the lunar phase begins a day prior. To ensure the spiritual benefits of the Padmini Ekadashi fast, devotees must pay close attention to the precise timing of the tithi.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi officially commences at 05:10 am on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and concludes at 06:21 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. While the lunar phase begins early Tuesday, the primary day for the fast is Wednesday, May 27.

After completing the fast, the parana ritual (breaking the fast) must be performed within a specific window to avoid spiritual oversight. For this observance, the parana time is reportedly scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026, between 05:25 am and 07:56 am. It is crucial to break the fast after sunrise and before the Dwadashi tithi ends, which occurs at 07:56 am that same morning. Devotees are also reminded to avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara — the first quartre of the Dwadashi period — to ensure the vrata is fully sanctified.

Significance of the 'leap month' fast Unlike annual Ekadashis that are fixed to specific lunar months (such as Ashadha or Kartika), Padmini Ekadashi is determined solely by the occurrence of the Adhika Masa. Padmini Ekadashi is a highly revered day for the Lord, observing this fast is often considered more effective than japa-tapa. Through this fast, one can achieve even the most difficult-to-obtain blessings, per the Drik Panchang. As it falls during the shukla paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the leap month, it is also widely referred to as Adhika Masa Ekadashi.

Rituals of parana (breaking the fast) For the fast to be considered complete and successful, the parana must be performed correctly. The fast must be broken on the day following Ekadashi (Dwadashi tithi) after sunrise. Failing to do so is reportedly considered a spiritual offence. Devotees must wait for Hari Vasara— the first quarter of the Dwadashi tithi duration — to conclude before consuming grain.

The most auspicious window for parana is pratahkal (early morning). If missed, devotees should wait until after madhyahna (midday) to break the fast. Those seeking the ultimate love and affection of Lord Vishnu may choose to fast on both consecutive days to demonstrate their unwavering devotion.