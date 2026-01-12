Ekadashi in January 2026: When is Shattila Ekadashi 2026? Correct date and time, shubh muhurat, rituals, fasting rules

Shattila Ekadashi 2026: The first month of 2026 brings one of the most spiritually significant days for devotees of Lord Vishnu: Shattila Ekadashi. Falling in the Hindu month of Magha, this Ekadashi is unique because of its deep association with sesame seeds (til). It is believed that observing the Shattila Ekadashi fast with devotion cleanses one of past sins and brings prosperity. Also read | Mokshada Ekadashi rituals, vrat katha and more details On Shattila Ekadashi, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. (Pinterest)

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 date and time

In 2026, Shattila Ekadashi coincides with the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, making it a rare and powerful day for charity. According to the Hindu Panchang, Shattila Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day (tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha.

As per Drikpanchang.com:

⦿ Shattila Ekadashi date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

⦿ Ekadashi tithi begins: 03:17 pm on January 13, 2026

⦿ Ekadashi Tithi ends: 05:52 pm on January 14, 2026

⦿ Parana (fast breaking) Time: January 15, 2026, from 07:15 am to 09:21 am

⦿ Since the Ekadashi tithi prevails during sunrise on January 14, the fast is traditionally observed on Wednesday.

Significance of Shattila Ekadashi

The word ‘Shattila’ is derived from 'shat' (six) and 'tila' (sesame). On this day, sesame seeds are used in six specific ways to gain spiritual benefits and purify the body:

⦿ Til-snan: Mixing sesame seeds in bathing water.

⦿ Til-ubtan: Applying a paste made of sesame seeds on the body.

⦿ Til-havan: Offering sesame seeds into the sacred fire during puja.

⦿ Til-tarpan: Offering water mixed with sesame seeds to ancestors.

⦿ Til-bhojan: Consuming food prepared with sesame seeds.

⦿ Til-daan: Donating sesame seeds to the needy.

Shattila Ekadashi vrat rituals and puja vidhi

To observe the Shattila Ekadashi fast properly, devotees follow these steps:

⦿ Wake up during Brahma muhurta and take a bath using water mixed with sesame seeds.

⦿ Take a vow (sankalp) to observe the fast with full devotion to Lord Vishnu.

⦿ Light a lamp with sesame oil and offer yellow flowers, Tulsi leaves, and fruits to Lord Vishnu.

⦿ Special bhog consisting of sesame seeds and jaggery (til-Gud) is offered to the deity.

⦿ Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama or the mantra Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.

⦿ Read or listen to the Shattila Ekadashi vrat katha to complete the ritual.

Shattila Ekadashi fasting rules

⦿ Avoid all types of grains (rice, wheat, etc.) and pulses.

⦿ If not observing a complete fast, one can consume milk, fruits, and nuts (Phalahar).

⦿ Practitioners should avoid anger, falsehood, and negative thoughts.

⦿ This day is highly auspicious for donating clothes, food, and specifically sesame seeds to the poor.