Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi vrat today; know shubh muhurat, vrat parana time, rituals, vrat katha and more details

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: The sacred festival of Mokshada Ekadashi falls on Monday, December 1 this year. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast and seek his blessings. The day is dedicated to spiritual progress, and it is believed that those who observe the fast attain purity and mental clarity. Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Check out date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals and more about the auspicious festival. (Pinterest)

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Date and vrat parana time

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings to know on this auspicious day:

Parana Time - 06:57 AM to 09:03 AM, December 2

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 03:57 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:29 PM on November 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:01 PM on December 1, 2025

According to the panchang, Parana (vrat ending time) should not be done during Hari Vasara. One should wait for Hari Vasara to get over before breaking the fast.

Brahma Muhurat - 05:08 AM to 06:02 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 05:35 AM to 06:56 AM

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 05:21 PM to 05:48 PM

Sayahna Sandhya - 05:24 PM to 06:45 PM

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Vrat katha and rituals

According to the Hindu beliefs, it was Arjuna who asked Shri Krishna about the Ekadashi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Answering him, Lord Krishna explained it is also known as Mokshada Ekadashi, which is dedicated to worshipping Lord Damodara.

He revealed that the Ekadashi vrat is capable of granting liberation to ancestors, and narrated the story of King Vaikhanasa, who, guided by Sage Parvata, observed this fast and dedicated its merit to free his father from hell. It is believed that Mokshada Ekadashi destroys sins, grants heavenly attainment, and is praised as a powerful, desire-fulfilling and liberating vow.

On this day, devotees should wake up early to take a bath, worship Lord Vishnu, prepare bhog, and avoid food made with garlic, onion, and tamasic meals.