Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi vrat today; know shubh muhurat, vrat parana time, rituals, vrat katha and more details

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 11:32 am IST

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: The festival falls on December 1, with devotees fasting to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings. Know the important timings.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: The sacred festival of Mokshada Ekadashi falls on Monday, December 1 this year. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast and seek his blessings. The day is dedicated to spiritual progress, and it is believed that those who observe the fast attain purity and mental clarity.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Check out date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals and more about the auspicious festival. (Pinterest)
Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Check out date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals and more about the auspicious festival. (Pinterest)

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Date and vrat parana time

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings to know on this auspicious day:

Parana Time - 06:57 AM to 09:03 AM, December 2

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 03:57 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:29 PM on November 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:01 PM on December 1, 2025

According to the panchang, Parana (vrat ending time) should not be done during Hari Vasara. One should wait for Hari Vasara to get over before breaking the fast.

Brahma Muhurat - 05:08 AM to 06:02 AM

Pratah Sandhya - 05:35 AM to 06:56 AM

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM

Vijaya Muhurta - 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 05:21 PM to 05:48 PM

Sayahna Sandhya - 05:24 PM to 06:45 PM

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Vrat katha and rituals

According to the Hindu beliefs, it was Arjuna who asked Shri Krishna about the Ekadashi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Answering him, Lord Krishna explained it is also known as Mokshada Ekadashi, which is dedicated to worshipping Lord Damodara.

He revealed that the Ekadashi vrat is capable of granting liberation to ancestors, and narrated the story of King Vaikhanasa, who, guided by Sage Parvata, observed this fast and dedicated its merit to free his father from hell. It is believed that Mokshada Ekadashi destroys sins, grants heavenly attainment, and is praised as a powerful, desire-fulfilling and liberating vow.

On this day, devotees should wake up early to take a bath, worship Lord Vishnu, prepare bhog, and avoid food made with garlic, onion, and tamasic meals.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Akshaya Tritiya 2025on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi vrat today; know shubh muhurat, vrat parana time, rituals, vrat katha and more details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On