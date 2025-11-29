Kim Kardashian shocked as new medical scan reveals ‘low brain activity’; celebrity doctor links it to chronic stress

Kim Kardashian learned during a recent check-in with celebrity doctor Dr Daniel Amen that parts of her brain are functioning at a lower level than expected. The scan was featured in the November 27 episode of The Kardashians, and the discussion moved quickly from routine testing to concerns she did not anticipate. Kim Kardashian had earlier joked that she had a "beautiful brain."(AFP)

What Kim Kardashian’s brain scans showed

Kardashian, 45, arrived for the appointment with Scott Disick. The pair sat through Dr. Amen’s latest round of brain imaging - the same type he conducted on Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner back in 2022. Kardashian joked early on that she had a “beautiful brain.”

Dr. Amen told her she did not show signs associated with Alzheimer’s disease, as reported by PEOPLE. He also said the SKIMS founders did not present as overly anxious or depressed. He described Kardashian as unusually positive. But the upbeat reading shifted when he pointed out several “holes” in the scan, which he said marked areas with “low activity.”

According to him, the lower function was especially noticeable in the frontal region. That part of the brain affects planning, managing stress, and decision-making. “It would be harder to handle stress when this area isn’t as active as it should be,” he said. Kardashian pushed back, saying she did not accept that explanation.

Also read: Munmun Dutta shines in sparkly robe dress as she explores Shanghai; shares stunning travel pics

Doctor links Kim Kardashian’s low brain activity to chronic stress

Dr. Amen suggested the results might come from long-term pressure - including her California bar exam preparation and the personal strain surrounding her divorce from Kanye West, PEOPLE reported. He outlined steps she could take to manage the load. Kardashian said she needed a plan in place soon, adding that she has “things to do this summer.”

Also read: Is Callum Turner the frontrunner for next James Bond movie? Here's what we know

Kim Kardashian revealed an aneurysm was previously identified

The episode followed another recent revelation on the show. On the November 20 broadcast, Kardashian told her sister Kourtney that a Prenuvo imaging scan revealed an aneurysm that has been present for “years.” Doctors reportedly assured her it had shown up in older scans as well.

For now, the focus on the series has shifted to her next medical steps. Both for the aneurysm monitoring and for Dr. Amen’s concerns about activity levels in the frontal lobes.