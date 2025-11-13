Kanye West micromanages wife Bianca Censori's diet so she looks good in skimpy clothes, won't allow tattoos: Report

Kanye West is reportedly keeping his wife Bianca Censori on a tight leash, and she's totally okay with it. The rapper and fashion designer, who was earlier married to reality TV star and actor Kim Kardashian, has some strict rules for Bianca – from what she eats and how often she exercises to how she looks (no tattoos, piercings, or tan lines allowed) – according to a November 6 Daily Mail report citing two sources. Also read | Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's nude pics from Italy photoshoot shock internet again: 'Why is this girl always naked? Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California(AFP)

Kanye reportedly controls Bianca's diet, workout

Sources told the media outlet that Kanye is all about keeping Bianca looking her best, especially in those daring outfits he styles her in, and it's not just about looks – it is all about healthy habits, and encouraging her to exercise and eat well.

According to the report, he allegedly asked her to maintain a slender figure to fit into the 'skimpy outfits' he designs for her, including bra-and-underwear sets and see-through dresses. When dining out, Bianca's only allowed to order appetisers, and at home, she's limited to using smaller salad plates to control her portions.

A source told Daily Mail: “Most women would hate this move, they would think their husband was controlling them, but Bianca likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can. Bianca likes putting her body on display, she loves flaunting her curves, she is kind of an exhibitionist. No one knows if this is the real her or if Kanye has brainwashed her.”

It's not just about food, though – Kanye also reportedly monitors her exercise routine, encouraging her to work out daily. “Ye (Kanye West) asks her to work out every morning, but he's not some bully; he is like, go for a walk or stretch. He doesn't make her do tough workouts like CrossFit. And often he works out with her so they do it as a couple, but it's chill,” as per the source.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards turned heads with their bold fashion choices, Bianca stunned in a daring, sheer mini dress that left little to the imagination.(AP)

Bianca seems to be embracing Kanye's guidance

But here's the thing: Bianca's reportedly loving it as she feels supported by Kanye's guidance. The source added that Bianca already eats healthily — more vegetables and protein than carbs and sugar — so it's not a stretch, saying, that Bianca has always watched her figure, ‘she has never ever been fat’, and 'she finds power in being thin', and she likes that. They asked: ‘So if the dinner is a small portion, who cares?’

A second source added that Kanye is 'nice about it, not some monster' and that Bianca 'just gets it'. The insider also said he measures her waistline, but it's for designing her clothing and not to keep her weight in check.

No tattoos, piercings, or tan lines allowed?

Kanye has even gone so far as to forbid his wife from getting tattoos or piercings, wanting her to maintain a 'mannequin-like' appearance, according to the source. He reportedly doesn't want her to get a tan or any piercings and tattoos because he thinks it will make her look 'average'.

The source shared: “He doesn't want her to sunbathe, he likes her the way she is naturally and he hates tan lines... and he won't let her get tattoos or piercings, those things are out. Big time. He wants her to look like a mannequin - no flaws, no marks.”

Bianca and Kanye reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022, just months after his divorce from Kim. Over the past few years, Bianca has become known for her bold fashion choices, including a daring sheer dress she wore to the 2025 Grammys, which sparked controversy and led to her being escorted out of the event.

