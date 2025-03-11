Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows up in sheer again for rollerblading after Grammy controversy

Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, has again made headlines with her daring fashion choices. In a series of Instagram posts, she was seen rollerblading in sheer lingerie, leaving little to the imagination. This latest display of bold fashion comes after her controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammys, where she wore a completely sheer dress. Bianca Censori attracted attention as she wore sheer lingerie while showing off her rollerblading skills.((Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Bianca Censori goes sheer again

While Censori was almost naked in her most recent outfit for rollerblading, she was safety conscious as she wore knee pads and elbow pads. As she showed off her skills, the Australian model steadied herself against a wall which she later used to pose against for her photos. Her snaps were clicked and shared by stylist Gadir Rajab, as reported by Daily Mail.

Censori recently sparked controversy with her daring fashion choices. At the Grammy Awards, she shocked onlookers by dropping her coat to reveal a completely nude look underneath. The bold outfit, which she allegedly wore at the urging of her husband West, generated significant online backlash, with many criticising her for such a provocative display at a high-profile event.

In the latest controversy surrounding the couple, the rapper sparked outrage with what could be his most offensive social media post yet. He shared a photo of a Ku Klux Klan robe with the caption "Outfit of the day." The white robe, infamous for its use by the white supremacist organisation, dates back to the early 20th century when it became a symbol of hate and violence.

The Klan, which rose to prominence in the 1920s, used these robes to conceal the identities of its members, who violently opposed various racial and religious groups, as reported by Daily Mail.

West and Censori not ‘giving up on each other’

Soon after the Grammy controversy, reports suggested that the couple were heading for a divorce, however, new reports said that Censori and West are giving their relationship another go. A source shared with Page Six that the two have “decided to make their marriage work again” following “a lot of talking” in recent days. The sources claimed that they were "not ready to give up on each other" after spending more time together following their headline-making stunts.