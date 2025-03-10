Odell Beckham Jr. breaks silence after being named in lawsuit against Diddy

Odell Beckham Jr. has spoken out after being named in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The NFL wide receiver was recently accused by a woman of sexual assault, drugging, and kidnapping alongside the embattled rapper, Druski, and Jaguar Wright. US american football players Odell Beckham Jr. poses during a photocall ahead of the Jacquemus Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 26, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Odell Beckham Jr. breaks silence after being named in Diddy case

The case, which was originally filed last October, was amended to include the sports personality, the comedian, and the singer's name on Sunday, with the plaintiff seeking $50 million in damages, Marca reported.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 32-year-old expressed disbelief over the harrowing allegations against him. The woman alleged in her lawsuit that the assault went on “until eventually she had no control over body nor could she move her body,” per Standard.

Both, Druski and Beckham Jr. denied the claims, with the latter breaking his silence in response to the former's X, formerly Twitter post.

“Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid,” Beckham Jr. wrote.

Beckham Jr.'s remark was in response to Druski's tweet, which included his statement about the allegations against him. The 30-year-old called the lawsuit a “fabricated lie.”

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, said that he “wasn't a public figure in 2018.” “I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he added.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives,” Druski further wrote.