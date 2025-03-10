Druski denies involvement in Diddy case after being named in lawsuit, ‘A fabricated lie’

Popular social media influencer Druski, who was named as a defendant in a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit, has denied his involvement in the case. A woman named Ashley Parham has reportedly amended her ongoing legal complaint against Diddy, adding big names in the list, including those of Druski (real name Drew Desbordes), Odell Beckham Jr. and singer Jaguar Wright. While the lawsuit originally dropped in October 2024, the latest update was reportedly made on March 9, 2025. Druski denies involvement in Diddy case after being named in lawsuit (Photo by Miikka Skaffari / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Serious allegations have been levelled against Bechkam and Druski in the lawsuit. The plaintiff claimed that she was “drugged, kidnapped and raped” and that she was physically outnumbered. Several other individuals have been named in the suit, including ‘JOHN and JANE DOES 1-10.’

Druski denies the allegations

Druski denied the allegations in an X post. “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” the post reads.

It adds, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

The allegations are disturbing, with one part accusing Druski of dousing the plaintiff with oil and lube, jumping on her body and “treating it like a slip and slide,” according to parts of the lawsuit being circulated on X. He is also accused of knocking the wind out of the victim “due to his enormous size.”

These are, however, allegations and not convictions. The authenticity of the photos of the lawsuit being circulated on social media has also not been verified. However, Druski and the others who have reportedly been named in the lawsuit are being blasted on X, with hashtags like “#CancelDruski” and “#OBJIsOverParty” being widely used.