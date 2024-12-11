Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumour with 'someone new’ after her romance with Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian is back in the dating game. After her short-lived fling with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., the reality queen is reportedly seeing someone new. While keeping details under wraps, Kim’s love life is once again a hot topic, leaving fans eager to know who’s caught her eye this time.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez poses unfazed in steamy playsuit amid Ben Affleck divorce Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating someone new, following her brief fling with Odell Beckham Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Who is Kim Kardashian’s new love?

On Wednesday, a source told US Weekly that the billionaire “has started dating someone new” however, is “keeping it very under wraps.” It is suspected that this new love interest Kim will not be a famous personality as a source joked that she previously “said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” as reported by Page Six.

The news of the Skims founder’s new romance comes eight months after her fling with Jr. “fizzled out.” Last year, in September, it was revealed by a source to People that Beckham Jr and Kim had “been hanging out casually” in group settings.

The two reportedly wanted to maintain a low profile for the sake of their respective kids. The two were also not caught in any PDAs nor were they ever photographed on romantic date. However, they did attend the same parties and social occasions. Kim was also spotted at Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in 2023.

Also Read: David Beckham's Christmas video accidentally reveals this secret Royal nod

‘Lots of chemistry’ between Kim and Beckham Jr.

In February, the former couple’s most notable appearance was at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas. They were also photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in the following month as the two spent some time together. At the time, a source told People Magazine, “There wasn’t a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time.”

The eyewitness shared that it was pretty “clear” that the two were together while “not being too all over each other.” They added, “There was lots of chemistry” before divulging that the two left the party together. By April, sources confirmed to People that Kim and Beckham Jr. had called it quits.

Before that, Kim dated Pete Davidson from November 2021 to August 2022 and was married to Kanye West from May 2014 until their divorce was finalized in November 2022. West, meanwhile, moved on quickly, tying the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022.